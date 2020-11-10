Verizon Business debuts Business Internet Secure to protect small businesses

/EIN News/ -- Featuring Internet Security powered by Cisco and BlackBerry Smart Antivirus

28% of Data Breach Victims Last Year Were Small Businesses, according to the 2020 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon today announced the release of Business Internet Secure for small businesses, providing small businesses with easy-to-use, accessible business grade security solutions. This follows last week’s announcement of Business Mobile Secure, which is included in select Verizon Business’ new unlimited plans .

In making the announcement, Aamir Hussain, Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer, Verizon Business said, “Small businesses are making the same adjustments to remote work as larger enterprises, but with fewer internal technical resources to handle the transition. With Business Internet Secure, we provide easy-to-deploy solutions that help small business owners to protect themselves against cybersecurity threats.”



Verizon’s Business Internet Secure helps to protect small businesses from internal and external security threats, which can help maintain the safety of digital customer and business records. The solutions provide protection at two vulnerable points, where attacks typically occur: employee devices and the internet.

“Cisco’s Umbrella security service was a natural fit for Verizon’s Business Internet Secure because of its ease of deployment and manageability, providing quick time-to-value. Additionally, independent test results place Umbrella first among competitors for threat efficacy,” according to Jeff Reed, Cisco’s SVP/GM or Cloud and Network Security. “We look forward to continuing the partnership with Verizon to provide a service that is effective and easy to implement for SMBs, ensuring a secure experience accessing the internet.”

“We are pleased to expand our collaboration with Verizon, a long-standing partner of BlackBerry, and to team up with Cisco,” said Steve Struthers, Vice President Global Solutions & Alliances, BlackBerry. “BlackBerry Smart Antivirus protects businesses and consumers from threats, which have been exacerbated by the growth of the digital economy and the shift to remote working, across platforms.”

According to a Verizon Business Small Business Survey , 38% of small businesses report that they have moved to remote work, making security a higher priority. In this new remote environment, employees use personal devices and have access to company networks via virtual private networks, which could expose sensitive information to potential cyberattacks. The reliance on remote work, coupled with the fact only 21% of small businesses have implemented new technology to deal with security issues highlights the risks for small businesses.

We've partnered with leaders in the field for each of these solutions to provide our customers with the best solutions for their business.



Verizon’s Business Internet Secure bundle, helps protect customer’s routers and the devices connected to that router by filtering access to dangerous content and protecting their endpoints:

Internet Security powered by Cisco Umbrella: Uses predictive technology to identify threats and prevents users from visiting malicious websites

Uses predictive technology to identify threats and prevents users from visiting malicious websites BlackBerry Smart Antivirus: Next-generation anti-virus software that uses artificial intelligence to predict and prevent threats

Next-generation anti-virus software that uses artificial intelligence to predict and prevent threats Dedicated Security Support: Verizon’s dedicated security tech support, enables small businesses to connect with a tech expert to receive services that cover onboarding, setup, and end-user support.



More information regarding the Business Internet Secure bundle can be found here .

Verizon’s Business Mobile Secure bundle, helps customers manage their mobile devices and protects them from a variety of threats:

Mobile Device Management (MDM) : This platform enables businesses to more easily streamline device and app deployments, set controls and maintain security

: This platform enables businesses to more easily streamline device and app deployments, set controls and maintain security Mobile Threat Defense (MTD) by Lookout for Small Business : In partnership with Lookout, a leader in mobile device security, Mobile Threat Defense ensures that both iOS and Android devices are better protected against app, device and network based threats

: In partnership with Lookout, a leader in mobile device security, Mobile Threat Defense ensures that both iOS and Android devices are better protected against app, device and network based threats Dedicated Security Support: Verizon’s dedicated security tech support, enables small businesses to connect with a tech expert to receive services that cover onboarding, setup, and end-user support.



