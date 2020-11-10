Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hoyer Statement Ahead of Supreme Court Oral Arguments on Affordable Care Act Case

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today ahead of the Supreme Court oral arguments on Texas v. California, a Republican-backed lawsuit to strike down the Affordable Care Act and its protections:

“For the past ten years, Republicans have tried to end the Affordable Care Act, even though it remains popular with the American people because of the benefits it provides. Republicans failed to repeal it through legislation, even while they controlled every lever of the government. Now they have turned again to the courts, seeking to overturn it and undo all of the law’s protections and cost-saving measures. Today, the Supreme Court will begin hearing oral arguments in the case brought by Republican states and supported by the Trump Administration that, if successful, would kick millions off their coverage, end protections for millions more with pre-existing conditions, and allow the return of discrimination that allowed insurers to charge women and older Americans higher premiums.

“It is unconscionable that Republicans would put so much energy into trying to take health care access away from millions of Americans in the middle of a deadly pandemic. With the unprecedented confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett, they broke their own standards in order to stack the Supreme Court against the Affordable Care Act and all those it protects. As the oral arguments in this case commence, Americans will be watching and praying that the Court recognizes how critical this law has been for saving and improving lives and making health care affordable and attainable for millions of our people.

“As we await the outcome of this case, House Democrats will continue to defend the Affordable Care Act and its reforms. We will work with the incoming Biden Administration to keep making progress on health care access and affordability, as we did with the passage of legislation earlier this year to strengthen and expand the Affordable Care Act and lower prescription drug prices. We will not rest until every American can access quality, affordable health care.”

