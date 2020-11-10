LawBank Announces New Commercial Real Estate Option for Solo Practitioners and Small Law Firms in Nevada

LawBank Las Vegas Private Offices Available LawBank Las Vegas Office Conference Room LawBank independent law firm community logo

LawBank, an attorney-only community, expands its presence into Nevada with an initial real estate offering in downtown Las Vegas.

We are excited to expand into Las Vegas. LawBank looks forward to contributing to the Nevada legal community and providing support for its independent law firms.” — Jay Kamlet

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LawBank, the premier community for independent law firms, has announced their expansion into the Nevada legal community with vacant commercial space immediately available for a solo practitioner or small law firm in a downtown Las Vegas location near to the vibrant city center and local courts.

LAS VEGAS OFFICE SPACE FOR SOLO ATTORNEYS AND SMALL LAW FIRMS REIMAGINED

The majority of the law firms in the United States are solo and small firms (2-9 attorneys) according to the 2019 TechReport published by the American Bar Association. Like other small businesses, small law firms and solo practitioners find themselves in a cycle of maintaining and increasing business development leads and sales to stay profitable.

Through a unique office sharing arrangement with law firms in complimentary practice areas, LawBank provides solutions for solo attorneys and small law firms for these business generation issues. LawBank’s proven system of customized subleasing arrangements goes beyond office space to provide solo practitioners and small law firms with access to the resources to grow their bottom-line and increase their visibility in the local legal community. Success stories about solo attorneys and small law firm revenue generation, business growth, and the collegial community are shared in these LawBank member attorney case studies.

LawBank owner and commercial real estate attorney, Jay F. Kamlet, shared, “We are excited to expand into Las Vegas. We are drawn here by the high percentage of solo attorneys and small law firm practices as well as the burgeoning tech sector and the interest from big companies like Tesla and Zappos that are looking at this city as an alternative to California. LawBank looks forward to contributing to the Nevada legal community and providing support for its independent law firms.”

In the Las Vegas office of LawBank, a solo or small law firm tenant can sublease vacant space from an established larger, national law firm. With flexible lease arrangements and a “ready to go” work environment, a solo practice or small law firm in a business or consumer-based law practice will thrive. The tenant will have instant access to an ethically sound work environment for their law firm, professional office furniture, updated office machinery, and more.

THE LAWBANK DIFFERENCE FOR SOLO PRACTITIONERS AND SMALL LAW FIRMS

Just expanding into Nevada, the LawBank model has been successful in Denver, Colorado for nearly a decade. It is known as the oldest and largest attorney-only workspace in the Mountain West with multiple locations offering a host of unique benefits to law firm tenants. Solo practitioners and small law firms enjoy the benefits of this lawyer/business owner community that include:

-Collaborative network of peers representing more than 90 practice areas

-Well-developed attorney-to-attorney case referral system

-Collective law firm marketing opportunities

-Co-counsel opportunities and contract attorney access

-Business development meet-ups

-Collegial community with mentor-mentee relationships

The sunny Las Vegas location adds to this list of benefits with centrally located office space, professionally maintained and decorated lobby, conference rooms, private offices, workstations, and a shared kitchen. It is the perfect fit for:

-a solo practice or small law firm looking to move into a new location;

-an existing Nevada law firm expanding into Las Vegas; or,

-a law firm start-up looking to share the cost of office space.

REVENUE GENERATION FOR LARGE LAW FIRMS WITH SHADOW SPACE

For most law firms in the United States, salaries and commercial real estate are the two biggest draws on their budget. Empty space in large law firms occurs for many reasons including anticipated expansion, downsizing, or partners leaving. LawBank helps national law firms fill their shadow office space providing move-in ready law firm tenants to share the space and the associated costs. For law firms with a minimum of 5,000 feet available or 10 private offices, LawBank provides profitable subleasing arrangements that lead to larger partner distributions and a better bottom-line.

For more information about subleasing law firm office space through LawBank visit www.law-bank.com.

ABOUT LAWBANK

LawBank is the premier community for independent law firms. It offers office space as well as business development and marketing opportunities that help solo practices and small law firms thrive. Opening with one location in 2013, LawBank has grown to be the most established independent law firm community in Colorado. With multiple offices throughout the Denver metro area, it is an award-winning business model that includes a diversity and inclusiveness program and in-house business generating opportunities for solo practices and small law firms to engage with. In 2020, LawBank debuted what is believed to be the first mentorship circle for solo and small law firms in the country. For more information, call the Las Vegas branch of LawBank at (303) 332-1985.

