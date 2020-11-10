Season‘s Back: A New Season Brings a Bounty of Fresh Additions to America’s First Resort Destination

See what’s new and on the horizon in The Palm Beaches, Florida

/EIN News/ --

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (Nov. 10, 2020), Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Editor’s Note: Images for the mentioned businesses can be downloaded, here; general destination images can be downloaded, here.

It’s finally fall, but if you find yourself craving continued warmth and sunshine, wide-open beaches and paths less traveled, The Palm Beaches has you covered with value-packed vacation packages, new and revitalized hotels, attractions and easy accessibility via its award-winning airport. With the industry’s highest safety standards in place at Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) and throughout the destination – thanks to The Palm Beaches Pledge and Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) STAR™ accreditation – visitors can rest assured that Discover The Palm Beaches, the official tourism marketing corporation for Palm Beach County, is committed to offering a stress-free travel experience from the moment they land.

This fall and winter season, what the south Florida destination lacks in fall foliage and flurries, it makes up for in opportunities to save at iconic resorts such as The Breakers Palm Beach and Boca Raton Resort & Club; be among the first to stay at new properties like the wellness-inspired Amrit Ocean Resort & Residences and fully restored historic landmark hotel, White Elephant Palm Beach; and relish new attractions and experiences such as the expanded Loggerhead Marinelife Center, a sea turtle rehab center and museum representing one of South Florida’s most popular sites, and the Delray Beach Market, soon-to-be the largest food hall in Florida. See the full list of additions and all the details in our roundup, below.

NEW & NEWSWORTHY DEVELOPMENTS:

New Accommodations



White Elephant Palm Beach – Palm Beach (Recently Opened – November 2020)

Recently opened on Nov. 4, 2020, Nantucket’s iconic White Elephant Resort welcomed its boutique sister property in historic Palm Beach. The new property, which has been completely reimagined by Boston-based architecture firm Elkus Manfredi, represents the total renovation of the Bradley Park Hotel, which dates back to the 1920s and was one of the first hotels in the area. Listed with the Landmark Preservation Commission, the team worked tirelessly with the Town of Palm Beach to create a new hotel that embraces the history of the existing building while incorporating a contemporary interpretation of Mediterranean Revival architecture. Located on the corner of Sunset Avenue, the 32-room and suite property maintains the welcoming feel of a private residence, and each accommodation offers a private outdoor

space. The interior and exterior displays a natural color palate, in contrast with the pinks and greens synonymous with Palm Beach. The Mizner-style facade is painted a light, creamy-white color with classic black-and-white striped awnings, charcoal-gray roof tiles and black trim to bring a fresh, sophisticated look to the classic structure. Of note is also the original fireplace located in the hotel’s lobby, which has been restored to the grandeur of the Golden Age. Among the amenities are an art collection exceeding 100 works, personally curated by the owners. Guests have complimentary use of Priority Bicycles and BMW vehicles, as well as exclusive access to Barton & Gray yachts.

Amrit Ocean Resort & Residences – Singer Island (Coming Soon - April 2021)

Spanning over seven beachfront acres of the Atlantic shoreline on Palm Beach County’s picturesque Singer Island, Amrit Ocean Resort & Residences is a new paradigm of mindful living for those pursuing the best in proactive wellness. The brainchild of Amrit founder, Dilip Barot, this cutting-edge example of wellness real estate and resort living will offer a program combining eastern wellbeing philosophies and western technology to create personalized journeys for each guest and resident. Amrit’s team of personal wellness coaches will create individualized programs utilizing the resort’s 100,000 square feet of wellness amenities including: the Aayush Hydrothermal water therapy circuit, indoor/outdoor treatment rooms, an ocean-view demonstration kitchen and plant-centric restaurant, float tank, IV and sound and light therapies, acupuncture, curated skincare, body therapies from around the globe, an extensive hair and scalp rejuvenation program, an array of fitness classes and arguably the most sophisticated, spa-centered Ayurvedic and yoga program in the US. Amrit’s expert instruction on positive lifestyle changes will be based on The Five Pillars of Nutrition, Fitness, Mindfulness, Sleep and Relaxation. Twelve thousand square feet will be dedicated to hosting events, including weddings through Amrit’s Wellness Wedding program. Now accepting reservations for April 2021, the property’s two towers – aptly named Peace and Happiness – will be home to a resort/residential mix of 155 wellness resort guest rooms and 182 condos.

The Ray – Delray Beach (Coming Soon - Summer 2021)

Scheduled to open July 2021, the new property will be located just two blocks north of downtown Delray Beach’s Atlantic Avenue in the highly coveted, artsy community of Pineapple Grove. The hotel will feature 141 smart guestrooms with balconies and a 20,000-square-foot pool deck with four food and beverage options for guests including a Michelin Chef, a rooftop venue, a signature restaurant and a neighborhood coffee shop. Tropical modernism architecture will be punctuated by living walls, multiple rooftop gardens, large-scale sculptures and art installations. Multiple private event spaces, including the Rooftop and the Cube, will also be available for parties of 135 to 458 guests.

Banyan Cay Resort & Golf – West Palm Beach (Coming Soon - Late 2021)

Set to open in 2021, Banyan Cay Resort & Golf will be West Palm Beach’s new luxury resort experience. Situated on 250 coveted acres in West Palm Beach, Banyan Cay is home to state-of-the-art golf practice facilities and Jack Nicklaus’ 300th Signature Golf Course, open now for members and members’ guests. With 18 holes of rolling fairways, sparkling water features and extensive elevation designed by the legendary golfer himself, Jack Nicklaus, members and guests will enjoy every second of thoughtful play. In March 2020, Banyan Cay’s West Indies-inspired Clubhouse opened its doors, inviting members to indulge in an exclusive dining experience, unwind course-side and enjoy weekly family-friendly activities. By late 2021, a stunning luxury hotel will join the Banyan Cay community, welcoming members and guests to discover 150 boutique guestrooms and suites, two dazzling pools, delectable dining options, a 5,000-square-foot relaxation and wellness center and more. Banyan Cay’s premier location enables guests to explore West Palm Beach’s endless options for adventure, including world-class shopping districts and exquisite restaurants.

Mandarin Oriental – Boca Raton (Coming Soon - Late 2021)

Set to debut in Downtown Boca Raton in late 2021, the 158-room hotel will be Mandarin Oriental’s second property in Florida and seventh in North America. All rooms and suites will be designed in a sophisticated and contemporary style, with exacting attention to detail that is reflective of the Group’s oriental heritage, and complimented with golf course or downtown views. The hotel will feature two rooftop pools; fine dining restaurants and bars, including Mandarin Oriental’s signature MO Bar + Lounge, located on the rooftop with an outdoor terrace; and a Mandarin Oriental cake shop. Inspired by both ancient Asian and European traditions, The Spa at Mandarin Oriental will offer holistic rejuvenation and relaxation, as well as a state-of-the art fitness center. Golf legend Jack Niklaus has begun redesigning the adjacent 18-hole golf course, located at the Via Mizner Golf & City Club, which includes championship facilities as well as a range of family-friendly features. Banqueting and meeting space will include a 4,500-square-foot ballroom and a variety of adaptable conference rooms. The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, consisting of another 92 rooms, will be located in the adjoining tower connected to the hotel by a sky bridge. The two buildings will form part of a two million-square-foot, upscale, mixed-use development called Via Mizner, which will also include a half-mile of luxury retail.

Refreshed Properties

Delray Beach Marriott transforms to Opal Grand Oceanfront Resort & Spa (Expected Completion – Early 2021)

Poised in the heart of Delray Beach – a chic, coastal community named as one of “America’s Happiest Seaside Towns” by Coastal Living – the new Opal Grand Oceanfront Resort & Spa presents laidback sophistication, contemporary amenities, a thoughtfully composed American-Caribbean design and an enviable location overlooking the glittering Atlantic Ocean. With lavish guestrooms, including 277 extra-large rooms and 89 suites, a two-story restaurant overlooking the allure of Atlantic Avenue, a spa grounded in wellness and more than 30,000 square feet of meeting and event space, the revitalized resort brings together an inviting and casually elegant atmosphere designed to appreciate its one-of-a-kind location. Opal Grand Oceanfront Resort & Spa will present its transformation through the months ahead, with the new two-story oceanfront restaurant slated to open in Q1 2021, and the ‘grand‘ reveal featuring exteriors, all guestrooms, meeting space and public areas at the beginning of 2021.

The Living Room at The Colony Hotel (Coming Soon – Late 2020/early 2021)

The iconic Palm Beach hotel has announced a partnership with famed hand-painted wallpaper brand de Gournay, whose custom wallpaper work will debut in the Living Room, The Colony’s new lobby. Designed in collaboration with The Colony owner Sarah Wetenhall, the de Gournay design was inspired by the original mid-century mural that adorned the lobby when the hotel first opened in 1947. The wallpaper features flora and fauna indigenous to South Florida, painstakingly hand-painted on a custom pink Edo Xuan Paper. Alligators creep from shallow pools, and panthers wear diamond necklaces – all while The Colony’s mascot, Johnny Brown, sits high in a palm tree waving the hotel’s pennant flag. Framed panels of the wallpaper will be available for sale through The Colony Hotel. With décor designed by Kemble Interiors, the Living Room will replace the hotel’s existing lobby to better reflect The Colony’s ethos of intimate, personalized hospitality. The Living Room will feature small vignettes of soft seating, cocktail tables and conversational furniture making arrival at The Colony feel as though you are welcomed into a private home. A palate of soft pink velvet, bamboo lattice and hand-watercolor gray linen will accent the hotel’s original black terrazzo floors, which are undergoing total restoration. Brass palm tree accent tables and palm frond wall sconces amp up the Palm Beach glam factor, while the focal point of The Living Room is Kemble Interiors’ jaw dropping 10-foot-tall pagoda rising above the existing fireplace. New to the 2020-2021 winter season, the Living Room will feature all-day beverage, cocktail and light-bite service, making it a chic and centralized locale for visitors to meet, work and socialize at a comfortable distance. To that end, guest check-in will go wireless for a more a personalized and seamless arrival experience, as well as eliminating the shared touch points of check-in desks and allow for social distancing.

NEW ATTRACTIONS/ EXPERIENCES:

Kravis Center for the Performing Arts – West Palm Beach (Recently Completed - Summer 2020)

South Florida’s premier performing arts center completed its expansion in summer 2020. The project has increased the size of the lobby by 6,000 square feet and created a new pedestrian-friendly urban plaza complete with expanded sidewalks and a bike path, beautiful monument sign and waterfall fountain. Additional improvements include enhancements to the self-parking garage, such as the addition of way-finding technology. Since March 2020, the center has offered a diverse array of curated content on their digital stage Kravis @Home, featuring concerts, lectures, arts activities, dance performances and arts education programs. The 2020-2021 season features a diverse line-up for audiences of all ages.

The Gardens Mall – Palm Beach Gardens (Recently Opened - Summer 2020 - Fall 2020)

The Gardens Mall is brimming with new brands and store expansions. New brands now open and/or opening this fall include Amazon 4-star’s first Palm Beach County location, Lovesac’s furniture retailer’s only Palm Beach County location, Salt Life’s first store in Florida, 120% Lino, Shake Shack, The Inspiration Co. and The Copper Closet. The 1.4-million-square foot, regional shopping center features more than 150 world-class retail specialty shops and restaurants.

The Brazilian Court Salon – Palm Beach (Coming Soon - November 2020)

The iconic salon, located within The Brazilian Court Hotel, is undergoing extensive renovations and updates. New features include a barber area for men’s treatments and expanded stations for hairstyling and treatments. Top-of-the-line, custom Italian salon furniture and equipment will fill the space. Unique finishes such as black quartzite counters, textured glass divider walls and geometric pattern flooring bring a fresh contemporary experience to the salon.

New Art Installations in Rosemary Square – West Palm Beach (Coming Soon - Spring 2021)

Home to the largest concentration of public art installed by a private company in Palm Beach County, Rosemary Square welcomed a curated collection of artists in 2020 including the 32-foot-tall LED The Wishing Tree by Symmetry Labs, the lyrical Water Pavilion West Palm by Jeppe Hein, the thought-provoking My East Is Your West light installation by Shilpa Gupta and the United Migrant Familia of America mural by Renzo Ortega. Related Companies, which oversees Rosemary Square’s development, also recently announced the upcoming commission by British Nigerian artist, Yinka Shonibare, CBE to be unveiled in front of the 360 Rosemary office building in Q2 2021. The piece – a colorful, hand-painted fiberglass sculpture – will stand at 20 feet tall and represent the notion of capturing the movement of wind and freezing it in a moment in time. The fabric used, which is commonly considered to be traditional African cloth, is based on Indonesian batik patterns, factory-produced by the Dutch and sold to West African colonies in the 1800s. Shonibare’s Wind Sculpture series harnesses the metaphors of the hybrid fabric and the invisible force of nature to explore global migration and our interconnected contemporary culture. Additionally, Related Companies is working closely with New York based-Culture Corps to curate the neighborhood’s collection, paving the way for Rosemary Square’s trajectory as an unparalleled urban oasis destination for the arts.

New Retail Shops in Rosemary Square – West Palm Beach (Summer 2020 - Spring 2021)

Rosemary Square continues to expand its offerings with a dynamic lineup of new retailers. In summer 2020, Rosemary Square welcomed the leading outdoor brand YETI. This fall, lululemon is scheduled to open as well as the reopening of Sur La Table. In early 2021, the neighborhood will bring the first Lucid Motors in the east coast along with major lifestyle brands Urban Outfitters and UNTUCKit.



Delray Beach Market – Delray Beach (Coming Soon – Spring 2021)

Soon to be Florida’s largest food hall, the 60,000-square-foot market will be part of a 150,000-square-foot, mixed used four-story building only a stone’s throw from Delray Beach’s vibrant Atlantic Avenue. It is expected to open in April 2021 and will house 35 individually curated, best-in-class vendors. Vendors will include purveyors of local seafood, artisanal coffee, hand-rolled sushi, burgers and a central cocktail bar. Parking is expected to be plentiful with a four-level, enclosed parking garage and an Uber/Lyft drop-off area.

Loggerhead Marinelife Center – Juno Beach (Coming Soon - Expansion Completion Expected in Fall 2021)

Situated on one of the world’s most densely nested seas turtle beaches, the center features an on-site hospital, a research laboratory, educational exhibits and aquariums. The 27,500-square-foot addition, set to open in fall 2021, will not only double the center’s hospital capacity and research laboratory, but also significantly enhance its educational efforts with interactive experiences. Visitors will enjoy more than six times the amount of educational programming, a new Marine Life gallery, interactive exhibits and a new auditorium, a large-scale event and symposium venue for up to 400 guests, and a large outdoor ocean-view café. Additionally, LMC announced a two-million dollar-for-dollar matching gift toward the expansion. This matching gift will help the center raise critical funds to deploy the world’s most advanced clean-water filtration system at a sea turtle hospital. The leading filtration system will provide quarantining, filtration, heating and chilling for each individual hospital tank and patient regardless of water quality or environmental conditions.

Maltz Jupiter Theatre – Jupiter (Coming Soon - Late 2021)

The largest regional theater in the southern half of the U.S. – first established in 1979 as Burt Reynold’s Dinner Theater – is moving forward with its $30 million expansion. The expansion will include a long-awaited Broadway-scale stage that allows the theater to qualify for a pre-Broadway or national tour development production, three floors of state-of-the-art production facilities with floor-to-ceiling glass windows, an innovative dining experience, expanded conservatory and lobby, redesigned entrance and second theater space. Designed by Oscar Garcia in tandem with visionary architectural firm Currie Sowards Aguila Architects, the fast-tracked plan entails first framing out the “shell” that will house all aspects of the expansion, giving priority to completing the stage, production support facilities and lobby to ensure that the theater can move seamlessly into its 2021-2022 season as planned. The Broadway-scale stage and production facilities will help it join the ranks of theaters such as La Jolla Playhouse and the Goodman Theatre.

WAYS TO ARRIVE:

Palm Beach International Airport – West Palm Beach

Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) is now recognized as 3rd Best Airport in the U.S. in the prestigious Condé Nast Traveler 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards. PBI continues to show its passengers they are traveling “First Class” while at the airport, as this latest award comes on the heels of ranking second highest amongst Medium-Sized U.S. Airports with J.D. Power and being named 9th Best Domestic airport in 2020 with Travel + Leisure. In addition to the recent accolades, PBI became the first airport in Florida to achieve GBAC STAR™ facility accreditation, ensuring a safe, sterile and clean facility for passengers, employees and guests. The airport is pleased to welcome nonstop service to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on JetBlue, commencing Nov. 20, 2020. The new service will ramp up in December to twice weekly during the first half of the month and to four times weekly in the lead up to the holiday season. Additional service includes expanded flights from PBI to Chicago (MDW) around the peak holiday season from November to January via Southwest, which is currently available for booking through March 2021. International service is expected to return December for Toronto (YYZ), and in mid-January for Montreal (YUL) via Air Canada, pending border reopening. Customers are now able to book an Air Canada Jetz flight for travel during the Christmas period between Dec. 12, 2020 and Jan. 6, 2021. Jetz, Air Canada's fleet of all-Business Class planes, will be a new addition to the airport’s international offerings. The service is expected to serve as a charter aircraft available to customers for commercial flights one to two times weekly, on top of Air Canada’s regularly scheduled service. To read more about PBI's commitment to recovery, please review the PBI Comprehensive Guide: Pandemic Preparedness and Response.

Anticipated new domestic routes include:

Domestic

Note, flight schedules are subject to change over the next few months. (See the complete schedule at PBIA.org/AirService.)

JetBlue

* Los Angeles (LAX) with MINT (suites/lie-flat beds) operated aircraft starting Nov. 20, 2020

* Chicago (ORD) starting Nov. 2020

* Pittsburgh (PIT) starting Nov. 2020

United Airlines

* New York (LGA) to operate 1 flight daily from Dec. 17 to Jan. 4, 2021

Southwest

* Washington (DCA) starting Jan. 2021

Spirit

* Newark (EWR) starting Nov. 2020

International

Note, flights are currently out-for-sale with the latest updates targeting Winter restarts:

Air Canada

* Toronto (YYZ) starting early Dec. 1, 2020

* Montreal (YUL) starting Jan. 11, 2021

Air Canada Jetz

* Toronto (YYZ) starting Dec. 12, 2020

FALL & WINTER PACKAGES:

Crane’s Beach House & Luxury Villas’ ‘Work Away Getaway’ Package

Offered now through Dec.17, 2020, visitors seeking sunshine can find respite at this Delray Beach tropical beachside paradise with the “Work Away Getaway” package. The package includes weekday use of private studios and suites with a fully equipped kitchen for those looking for a sunny escape and change of scenery. A dedicated business concierge, a printing service bundle, Wi-Fi, portable chargers upon request, an option of a bottle of wine or four pack of beer or White Claw for afterhours, and a curated list of Delray’s hottest happy hour spots certainly add to the appeal of this deal. Wi-Fi is available throughout its meandering outdoor courtyard, poolside and at the property’s outdoor Tiki Hut, in addition to on the private balcony or patio of each room. The ‘Work Away Getaway’ package is available Sunday through Thursday and starts at $119 per night plus tax for a studio room, and $149 per night plus tax for a one-bedroom suite. The package requires a two-night minimum stay and requires proof of professional status. Booking code “WORKHERE” can be used when reserving online. Health and safety remain the most critical aspects of the Crane’s experience, and every guest will receive a complimentary Stay Safely sanitation kit, which includes two disposable face masks, one pair of single-use gloves and hand sanitizer packets.

The Brazilian Court’s “A Key to Paradise” Package

Available beginning November 2020 through April 2021, the Palm Beach boutique property has launched “A Key to Paradise,” an extended stay package tailored to those looking to stay one to six months in paradise, while also social distancing with the comforts and privacy of a home away from home. Monthly starting rates for one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom suites are $17,000+ in November and at $23,000+ from December to April 2021. A co-working space that comes complete with privacy pods and a "Business Butler” to assist with tasks like printing and scanning add to the property’s socially distanced-friendly layout, contactless housekeeping and one-of-a-kind concierge services. Multiple entrances and discreet exits offer guests the ability to access every suite without entering the central lobby or elevators. For children, the hotel has curated twice-weekly, off-site activities for fun and educational experiences. Committed to providing a safe environment and the highest standards of cleanliness, this was also the first hotel in all of Palm Beach County to receive GBAC STAR™ accreditation from the Global Biorisk Advisory Council The property has implemented a dedicated leader of risk management on-site to further ensure full compliance with new prevention protocols and guidelines.

Fall Savings at The Breakers Palm Beach

This fall, enjoy the ultimate staycation at The Breakers Palm Beach. The unforgettable, oceanfront escape is offering fall savings available now through Dec. 17, 2020. The special offer includes long weekends and Thanksgiving, with rates starting at $445 per room, per night. The rates are inclusive of a one-time $100 resort credit per room, upgrade upon arrival with early check-in and late check-out (based on availability), daily signature breakfast for all guests, unlimited access to the Ocean Fitness center and classes, self-parking, high-speed Wi-Fi and access to exclusive amenities (private beach, four oceanfront pools, poolside bungalows, two championship golf courses, tennis, 10 restaurants, a Five-Star spa, 12 onsite boutiques and an array of outdoor recreational activities). There is never a resort fee, and this offer can be combined with the Sixth Night Free promotion, which consists of a complimentary sixth night when staying six consecutive nights, also available through December 17. Enhanced health and safety precautions and comprehensive preventative measures continue to be implemented to ensure the well-being of team members, guests and the community.

The Colony Hotel’s “‘Welcome Home’ to the Colony” Package

Experience this pink-hued retreat, just steps from Palm Beach’s Worth Avenue and the Atlantic Ocean with The Colony’s “Welcome Home” package. Specially fitted for a lux long-term stay, this offer includes daily breakfast for two, complimentary parking for one car, uniquely customized Matouk bed linens and a monogrammed towel set. Personalized linens and towels will be placed in the room or suite in advance of guests’ arrival, and rooms will be serviced at their convenience and comfort. Both Matouk bed linens and towels are the guests’ property post-visit and can serve as a keepsake to recall their time in Palm Beach. A minimum stay of 30 nights at rack rate is required, and custom monogramming, thread selections and specifications must be made 30 days in advance of the desired check-in date. This package is valid through spring 2021 with rates starting at $270 per night. Full room and tax are due 30 days before arrival and are non-refundable.



The Colony Hotel’s “Go to School with Johnnie Brown” Package

Now through Dec. 20, 2020, The Colony’s “Living History” package offers a touch of local history to families traveling with little ones ages five and up. When booking one of the hotel’s spacious suites, children can experience a private mini-day excursion to the Little Red Schoolhouse with the Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach. Children will go back in time to the 1890s and experience life in pioneer Palm Beach as they relive a turn-of-the-century school day in the one-room schoolhouse, participating in activities such as learning script, experiencing classic recess games outside and practicing arithmetic. The Colony will provide snacks and transportation as well as supervise the children while on site. Children will receive a souvenir activity backpack, and the grown-ups will be treated to daily breakfast for two and complimentary parking for one car, as well as a $100 dining credit at Swifty’s POOL, per guestroom. Package pricing begins at $299 per night. A minimum of two-nights is required. Tours will be capped at six participants at a time, and masks will be required.

The Colony Hotel’s “PALM BEACH STATE OF MIND” Package

Now through Dec. 20, 2020, celebrate the iconic property’s grand opening by booking any standard guest room at rack rate and receive a complimentary upgrade to either a junior or superior suite (based upon availability), daily breakfast for two, complimentary parking for one vehicle and a $100 dining credit at Swifty’s POOL, per room booked. Guests who book will also recieve a private walking tour of Pan’s Garden, led by the Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach‘s professional horticulturalist. Often called the best kept secret of Palm Beach island, this half-acre garden oasis consists exclusively of fauna native to South Florida. Pricing for this package begins at $299 per night. There is a minimum two-night stay. Private walking tour of Pan’s Garden is based upon availability and must be booked and reconfirmed 72 hours in advance. Tours are not available on Thursday mornings due to garden maintenance. Groups will be capped at six people, and masks will be required.

Boca Raton Resort & Club’s Oceanside Edu-cation

The stunning resort property has launched “Oceanside Edu-cation,” an interactive enrichment and educational program for families aimed to make distanced learning easier for everyone. As part of this unique program, the Resort has created custom-designed Edu-cation suites at its Boca Beach Club. The vibrant suites, which connect to adjoining guestrooms, provide families with a private environment for their kids that inspires learning, creativity and fun. Each suite features five distinct areas for learning and productivity including Tutor Zone, Heads Down Zone, Lounge Zone, Invisible Zone, & the Rocker Zone. The Resort’s Edu-cation Concierge curates hands-on extracurricular activities both on and off-property, such as surf lessons, boat and fishing charters, golf and tennis clinics, and day trips geared towards all age groups. Enrichment activities are priced a la carte and can be reserved directly with the Edu-cation Concierge. The Oceanside Edu-cation suite is available as an add-on to a two-night overnight stay at the Resort, starting at $199 per day. Rooms at the Boca Beach Club start at $499 per night.

###

About Discover The Palm Beaches

Discover The Palm Beaches, formerly the Palm Beach County Convention and Visitors Bureau, is the official 501(c)(6) not-for-profit, accredited tourism marketing organization that promotes the collection of 39 cities and towns commonly referred to as “The Palm Beaches,” which spans more than 2,300 square miles and 47 miles of pristine, golden beaches from Highland Beach and Boca Raton to Jupiter and Tequesta. Tourism is among Palm Beach County’s major industries, generating $5.06 billion in direct visitor spending and supporting 70,000 jobs with an economic impact of more than $7.7 billion. Once recognized as a tropical escape for elite travelers in the late 1800s, America’s First Resort Destination® is making its resurgence as The Best Way To Experience Florida®, welcoming a record-breaking 8.22 million people in 2019. The Palm Beaches are home to more than 17,000 hotel rooms, ranging from historic resorts to boutique inns. The destination features more than 100 family-friendly attractions, world-class luxury and antique shopping experiences, 125 miles of peaceful waterways for on- or in-the-water activities, 160 artificial reefs that line the Atlantic Ocean’s Gulf Stream current, 160 golf courses, award-winning restaurants and a thriving entertainment scene boasting more than 200 art and culture organizations.

Situated along I-95, The Palm Beaches are also home to Palm Beach International Airport (PBI), with more than 200 daily direct flights to 27 domestic and international destinations in the United States and Canada. The Palm Beaches are also conveniently located next to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood and Miami International airports, each one only an hour away.



For more information about The Palm Beaches, visit www.ThePalmBeaches.com and connect on social media via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @PalmBeachesFL, YouTube at Discover The Palm Beaches and the hashtag #ThePalmBeaches. Tune-in to The Palm Beaches TV for 24/7 streaming content of the destination’s hotels, attractions, restaurants and experiences.

Attachments

Discover The Palm Beaches’ Public Relations Team Discover The Palm Beaches PR@ThePalmBeaches.com