TÜV Rheinland reaccredited to ISO/IEC 17021-1:2015 for Management Systems Certification

/EIN News/ -- LITTLETON, Mass., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TÜV Rheinland of North America , a leader in independent testing, inspection and certification announced it has successfully completed re-accreditation to ISO/IEC 17021-1:2015 for Management Systems Certification by The ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB), effective 01 November 2020. TÜV Rheinland has routinely sought reaccreditation by ANAB every five years since 01 August 1995, when accreditation was first obtained.



Currently, there are 24 TÜV Rheinland office locations worldwide that fall within the ANAB accreditation scope.

ANAB is an organization which provides accreditation services to organizations in both the public and private sector, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of the American National Standards Institute (ANSI). ANSI is the U.S. representative to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), which develops international standards supporting the creation of products and services which are safe, reliable and of good quality.

TÜV Rheinland is accredited to provide audit and certification of management systems, in accordance with the standards and scopes as follows: Quality Management Systems and Aviation, Space and Defense Quality Management Systems in the following economic sectors and activities:

Textiles and textile products

Chemicals, chemical products and fibers

Rubber and plastic products

Non-metallic mineral products

Basic metals and fabricated metal products

Machinery and equipment

Electrical and optical equipment

Aerospace

Other transport equipment

Recycling

Wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles, motorcycles and personal and household goods

Information technology

Engineering services

Other services

In addition, TÜV Rheinland’s accreditation for Environmental Management Systems includes the above economic sectors and activities as well as:

Mining and quarrying

Manufacturing not elsewhere classified

During these COVID times, TÜV Rheinland is in close contact with accreditors and is constantly monitoring developments in which standards can be implemented on the basis of remote audits. This ensures that companies are able to maintain their certifications for ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001 and others.

Moving forward the option of remote audits will be an important and lasting part of our services for customers. They can be implemented for all levels of certification, including: initial certification, annual surveillance audits and recertification audits.

Lisa Purcell, Director of the Management Systems Group at TÜV Rheinland in North America says, “Remote audits offer a flexible alternative to traditional audit methods. Our remote audits offer the same level of quality you’ve come to expect from TÜV Rheinland. We are committed to being a strong and reliable partner.”

Added customer benefits include reducing the workload for on-site meetings and travel – saving companies time, cost and effort.

In early 2021, TÜV Rheinland will be adding ANAB accreditation for ISO 45001. Adds Purcell, “Though we will continue to be Dakks accredited for ISO 45001, the ANAB accreditation allows us to offer more options to our clients based on their needs and preferences.”

