Chesapeake Regional Healthcare (CRH) Selects ibi to Help Leverage Data in Company Growth Initiative

CRH invests in ibi’s Omni-HealthData to build a data value chain for business analytics that supports high-quality care, reduces costs, and improves market share

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Builders, Inc. (ibi), a leading end-to-end data and analytics software company, today announced that CRH has selected ibi Omni-HealthData to fuel company growth by delivering trusted data-driven insights to business users from information siloed across the organization.



“CRH operates in a competitive market and is committed to providing technologically advanced healthcare. We are facing the challenge of aggregating fragmented data generated from more than 90 applications. We need to transform our data so it is trusted and actionable to power insights that will propel our business forward and enable us to deliver advanced healthcare services,” said Maurice Bastarache, CIO, Chesapeake Regional Healthcare. “We selected ibi as our partner because, unlike other healthcare application vendors, they focus on data as an enterprise asset, addressing data, data management, and analytics.”

Omni-HealthData is helping CRH tackle the need to:

Take a cloud-first data approach, breaking down silos between clinical, operations, and financial data systems to create a single, trusted source for decision-making





Support strategic business initiatives including digital transformation, interoperability, and value-based care





Empower all internal stakeholders, from senior leadership and service line management to clinicians, with actionable data insights and a view of patient care at different points in time





Deploy quickly and efficiently with a cloud-native architecture to speed time to value while reducing administration and infrastructure investments and maintaining the highest levels of security

“CRH has confidence that Omni-HealthData will equip the organization to meet its key business challenges because the solution provides an end-to-end healthcare data and analytics management platform. Omni-HealthData handles all aspects of managing healthcare data and maximizes CRH’s ability to leverage it for critical decision-making,” said Dennis McLaughlin, Vice President, Omni Operations and Product Management, ibi.

Omni-HealthData is a modern data and analytics platform that provides healthcare organizations with a 360-degree view of members, patients, workforce, facilities, community care organizations, and other critical domains. It powers a unified information management system for payers and providers to onboard, organize, and operationalize data more efficiently and effectively, using data integration, data quality, master data management, business intelligence, and analytics. Whether launching artificial intelligence initiatives, tackling care transformation imperatives, or focusing on operational optimization, Omni-HealthData offers a data foundation built for change, real-time insights, and scalable intelligence.

See how Omni-HealthData empowers data-first organizations.

Tweet This : .@ChesHealthcare Selects @infobldrs to Help Leverage #Data in Company Growth Initiative http://ow.ly/mTJf50CfVap #healthcare

About Chesapeake Regional Healthcare

Chesapeake Regional Healthcare is home to Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, the only independent, community-based hospital in the Hampton Roads region providing compassionate, technologically advanced health care to the residents of southeastern Virginia and northeastern North Carolina for more than 40 years. It offers a nationally accredited Chest Pain Center, a Bariatric Surgery Center of Excellence, and one of the busiest Emergency Departments and maternity wards in the area. With more than 600 physicians on staff, Chesapeake Regional is dedicated to putting patients first with the most advanced treatments and innovation in health care and a personalized touch. For more information, visit www.chesapeakeregional.com .

About ibi

ibi is a data and analytics software company that embeds intelligence into ― everything. From the beginning, ibi has known the importance of data and insights to make better decisions. We help organizations get their complex and disconnected data in order, so they can build, embed, and automate intelligence in everything they do. By preparing organizations for the future and turning them into builders ― information builders, everyone can use enterprise-trusted data at scale to drive their growth. Whether our customers use pre-built applications or build their own solutions for their data and analytics challenges, ibi powers their innovation and reinvention. ibi’s open platform and industry-specific building blocks accelerate speed-to-market, improve operational efficiency, and enhance their customers’ experience.

Visit us at ibi.com , follow us on Twitter , like us on Facebook , and visit our LinkedIn page.

Press Contacts

Michael Kornspan

Information Builders

(917) 339-5734

michael_kornspan@ibi.com

Holly Langbein

Highwire PR

(916) 769-2199

ibi@highwirepr.com



