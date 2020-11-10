XP Sports To Sponsor First Ever Barstool Sports "College Gaming Championship"

Gaming supplement brand formulated to support gaming at its best is a proud sponsor of Barstool Sports’ first College Gaming Tournament.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XP SportsTM, a gaming energy supplement brand, has partnered with Barstool Sports® for their first ever College Gaming Championship. The seven-week tournament features the best collegiate gamers from 64 universities who will compete to win The Barstool College Championship Belt. Games will take place on the Barstool Sports Twitch® channel every Wednesday from 7-10 PM EST (with Thanksgiving week off) until the first ever Barstool Sports College Gaming Champion is crowned on December 16th.

In addition to on-screen branding, product stream integration, social media promotion and on-campus sampling, “Stoolies” (Barstool Sports fans) can enter the XP Sports Game On Sweepstakes in which one lucky grand prize winner will receive a next gen gaming console, a $500 gift card to order the latest and greatest titles and accessories for their system, and a $100 XP Sports Prize Pack. Five first prize winners will also receive an $100 XP Sports Prize Pack. This is the first esports tournament that XP Sports has sponsored and the first major gaming partnership for the Barstool Sports brand.

“There are few companies that have captivated both the gaming and collegiate communities like Barstool Sports and we believe XP Sports is a perfect partner for their first ever College Gaming Championship,” said Iovate Health Sciences Chief Marketing Officer Jarrod Jordan, the maker of the XP Sports brand. “This multipronged integrated partnership allows us to generate exposure, target new consumers and offer gaming solutions in a competitive marketplace.”

Launched Summer of 2020, the novel gaming supplement brand is eager to bring their unique product assortment to the gaming and esports space. XP Sports products offer novel ingredients that arm gamers with benefits such as eye health support, focus, enhanced performance, and stress tolerance. By delivering specific benefits sought after by today’s esports players, XP Sports will likely be a staple of any serious gamer’s routine.

The XP Sports product line consists of Boost Pre-Game Powder in Sour Lime Pucker Face and Rainbow Candy flavors, Gummies in a Sour Citrus Jujube flavor and Zero-Lag Supplements, which deliver a 2:1 ratio of instant to sustained-release caffeine. There is also a Ready-To-Drink version of Boost in two flavors -- Sour Lime Pucker Face and Rainbow Candy, both featuring zero calories, zero sugar and zero lag.

XP Sports supplements are all available for purchase on xpsports.com, amazon.com and select retailers and are formulated specifically for gamers.

The Game On Sweepstakes ends December 24, 2020. More information, including entry details can be found at www.xpsports.com/barstool .

About XP SportsTM:

XP SportsTM is a gaming and esports supplement brand based in Oakville, Canada. Launched in 2020, the brand saw a need in the gaming community for custom-tailored products formulated specifically for the unique needs that arise in the gaming arena.

About Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. (“Iovate”) is a dynamic, leading-edge nutritional supplement company that delivers some of the highest quality, most innovative and effective active nutrition products in the world. With brand innovations such as XP Sports, Iovate is committed to being the number one active nutrition company in the world. XP Sports was born out of an obsession to redefine the limits of science and human potential.

Due to our commitment to research, development and innovation, we’ve been globally recognized as one of the leading sports nutrition brands in the industry, and continue to be one of the elite brands redefining performance through cutting-edge products and high-quality ingredients.

Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, Iovate is a family of more than 300 employees, six leading nutritional brands and growing, with effective products that can be found across the globe.

About Barstool Sports®:

Founded in 2003 by David Portnoy, Barstool Sports® is a leading digital sports, entertainment and media platform that delivers original content across blogs, podcasts, radio, video and social, supported by nearly 70 dedicated personalities. It benefits from approximately 66 million monthly unique visitors, including an estimated 39% of males and 35% of females in the Millennial and Generation Z generations across the United States. In 2019, Barstool Sports grew by approximately 65%, delivering nearly $100 million in revenue from digital and audio advertising, ecommerce, events, licensing and subscription.

