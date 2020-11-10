EXIT Southeast Named International Region of the Year

Strobl and Lynn honored for the second consecutive year by EXIT Realty Corp. International

/EIN News/ -- Franklin, Tenn., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second consecutive year and fourth time overall, EXIT Southeast was named Region of the Year by EXIT Realty Corp. International. Regional Owners Stacy Strobl and Kenny Lynn were recognized during an awards presentation broadcast recently throughout the U.S. and Canada.

“These awards are definitely a reflection of the exciting growth and future ahead for EXIT Southeast,” said Lynn. “We finished 2019 breaking the all-time corporate record for franchises sold by a region, and as far as expanding into more markets and states, I’d say we are not done yet!”

The pair were awarded the subfranchisor rights to EXIT Realty in Florida in 2020, expanding their reach to include that state along with Tennessee, Kentucky and Georgia. Their aggressive growth resulted in top franchise sales for the company in 2020.

“We have now earned Region of the Year four times since becoming Regional Owners as well as earning #1 in franchise sales for five years in a row,” said Strobl. “It is an exciting time in EXIT Southeast and it is all possible because we have the best owners, brokers and agents in Florida, Georgia, Kentucky and Tennessee. We are so grateful to each and every one who believes as we do that EXIT is an unstoppable, life-changing opportunity.”

“Kenny Lynn and Stacy Strobl pour their expertise and their hearts into their people and it shows,” said Tami Bonnell, CEO, EXIT Realty Corp. International. “We are so proud to award 2020 Region of the Year honors to EXIT Southeast.”

