VAST Data Bolsters Leadership Team to Prepare for Rapid Growth and Global Expansion

Amid record year of growth and customer adoption, industry executives Peter Gadd, David Noy and Daniel Bounds join the Universal Storage leader

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAST Data , the storage company breaking decades-old tradeoffs, today announced the appointment of three industry leaders to its executive team. The hirings of Peter Gadd, Vice President of International Sales, David Noy, Vice President of Product Management and Daniel Bounds, Vice President of Marketing will play critical roles in supporting the company’s aggressive international expansion, the development of the company’s Universal Storage platform and increasing VAST’s overall market awareness as the leading storage platform for next generation, app-centric data centers.



As Vice President of International Sales, Gadd will be tasked with expanding VAST’s team across EMEA and Asia Pacific to accelerate international growth. Gadd previously spent more than a decade at EMC (DELL) building multiple enterprise businesses within the UK and growing the Global System Integrator organization across EMEA. Most recently, he served as Vice President for Core Markets at Pure Storage (PSTG) in EMEA, where he spent seven years helping grow the business to several hundred million dollars in revenue while building a team of more than two hundred to support clients across the region.

David Noy, VAST’s Vice President of Product Management, will lead all product management initiatives including the development of the Universal Storage platform roadmap. Noy has worked in the storage industry for the past 25 years, including executive leadership roles at Veritas, NetApp (NTAP) and EMC (DELL) where he oversaw over 10X growth for the EMC Isilon business in a 5 year period. Most recently, at Cohesity he helped drive the relationship with Amazon to take Cohesity’s successful on-premise DataPlatform and transform it into the first Data Management as a Service offering on Amazon AWS (DMaaS).

Daniel Bounds, a 20 year veteran of the global technology industry, will join VAST as its new Vice President of Marketing. Bounds will lead the global marketing group responsible for building and strengthening awareness of the VAST brand and increasing demand for its Universal Storage products. Bounds has driven marketing efforts across a range of organizations including Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Cisco Systems (CSCO) and Dell EMC (DELL). Most recently, at Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Bounds led marketing and business development for the Data Center CPU business introducing the EPYC brand and propelling AMD towards double-digit share within the first two years of market introduction.

“We have continued to see unprecedented demand for our Universal Storage platform amid this global pandemic, further validating our incredible offering. To ensure a continuation of this momentum, we are making smart investments in our leadership team, adding Peter, David and Daniel who each bring success from their respective and diverse backgrounds,” said Renen Hallak, Founder and CEO of VAST Data . “Our strong company culture defines who we are and contributes to our amazing success. I’m confident that the industry knowledge and experience this group brings, along with their passion, will help ensure we continue on our trajectory in making VAST an industry standard.”

About VAST Data

Headquartered in New York City, VAST Data is a storage company bringing an end to complex storage tiering and HDD usage in the enterprise. VAST consolidates applications onto a highly scalable all-flash storage system to meet the performance needs of the most demanding workloads, while also redefining the economics of flash infrastructure to finally make it affordable enough to store all of your data on flash. Since its launch in February 2019, VAST has established itself as the fastest selling storage startup in history. VAST’s Universal Storage now powers several of the world’s leading data centric computing centers. For more information, please visit https://www.vastdata.com and follow VAST Data on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Highwire PR for VAST Data

vastdata@highwirepr.com