SendtoNews Digital Video Leadership Series to Focus on Helping Publishers Grow Revenue and User Experience

Digital Video leaders and insiders will help digital publishers with their 2021 strategy

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SendtoNews (STN), North America's largest independent Online Video Platform, today announced the Digital Video Leadership Series to be held November 16-19. Attendees will hear speakers from Condé Nast, NFL, SpotX, Oracle, Tribune Publishing and more discuss ways for publishers to thrive with digital video in 2021.



The live virtual event will be free to attend and feature a series of 4 one-hour panel events, bringing together leaders from the digital video industry for thought provoking discussions on the future of digital video to help publishers optimize user experience, and increase traffic and revenue in 2021. Sessions will focus on contextual relevance, digital video best practices, quality content, and industry trends and predictions, and leave time for questions.

“This year we saw an all-time high of online video consumption,” says Matthew Watson, CEO, SendtoNews. “Now is the time for digital publishers to capitalize on this opportunity by optimizing user experience, engagement and revenue. The Digital Video Leadership Series will be a unique and valuable event designed to help publishers thrive in 2021.”

Sessions will be held at 11 am EST and include:

November 16 - Contextual Relevance for Digital Publishers featuring:

Richie Hyden, COO, IRIS.TV

Craig Kostelic, Chief Business Officer, Condé Nast

Ryan McBride, Head of Product Strategy, Oracle



November 17 - How Leading Digital Publishers are Leveraging Video featuring:

Colin McMahon, Chief Content Officer, Tribune Publishing

Jim Prather, Executive Director, Digital Programming, Las Vegas Review Journal

Karen Brophy, President, Digital - Nexstar Media Group

November 18 - Why Focusing on Quality Digital Video Content will Help Increase Metrics and Maximize Revenue, featuring:

Blake Stuchin, VP Digital Media Business Development, NFL

Matt Kaplan, VP Brand Partnerships, Cheddar

Craig Sloan, EVP, Home Team Sports



November 19 - A Digital Video Industry Insiders Perspective on What to Expect for 2021, featuring:

Kelly McMahon, SVP Global Operations, SpotX

Max Willens, Senior Editor, Digiday

Peter Scott, VP Emerging Media and Innovation, WarnerMedia



For additional information and details on how to register, please visit https://www.sendtonews.com/digi t al-video-lead ership-series/

About SendtoNews

SendtoNews’ award-winning online video platform solves digital video for publishers, content creators, and advertisers.

SendtoNews (STN) supplies digital publishers with premium content, advanced player technology and reliable revenue. With a library of over 1 million videos and up to 5000 new videos every day, the SendtoNews online video platform serves over 1800 publishers and hundreds of premium content providers at zero cost. SendtoNews’ partners include publishers like the NY Post, NY Daily News, LA Times, Chicago Tribune, and premium content providers like NFL, MLB, NBA, Bloomberg, AP, Rolling Stone. Using the SendtoNews online video platform, publishers easily serve official video that will keep readers engaged and on site longer.

The combination of official, premium content and top publishers provides a brand-safe environment for advertisers and connects content providers with a broader incremental audience. SendtoNews’ advanced technology sets it apart, offering the best contextually relevant content via Smart Match, an AI powered video player. Smart Match matches articles with content from an extensive library of over 1 million videos, allowing publishers to automatically embed relevant video on every page in seconds.

The SendtoNews online video platform improves user experience, publisher workflow and both the top and bottom line of its partners. SendtoNews shares the revenue we generate with publishing partners and content creators, while also accommodating their own advertising sales.



Contact

Ron Favali

Conversion Marketing

ron@conversionam.com

727-512-4490



