Global Sulfamic Acid Market Estimated to Hit $7,037.3 Million by 2026 - [170 pages] Exclusive Report by Research Dive

The rising usage of sulfamic acid for enhanced chemical cleaning in various industries is fueling the global sulfamic acid market growth. The Asia Pacific region is likely to observe significant growth during the forecast period.

The report claims that the global sulfamic acid industry is projected to exceed $7,037.3 million by 2026 and grow with a CAGR of 3.4% from 2019 to 2026. This report presents complete insights on the present situation and future scope of the market. The report is an inclusive research study, delivering consistent market insights for stakeholders, shareholders, new entrants, prominent market players, investors, etc.

Key Segment Highlights of the Market:

The market is segmented based on type, end user, and region.

• Among type segment, the liquid type sub-segment is expected to lead the sulfamic acid market by rising at a CAGR of 3.7% during the projected timeframe. This is mainly because liquid type sulfamic acid is extremely effective inhibitor and widely used for maintenance and cleaning of water systems.

• Among end user segment, the metal finishing sub-segment is estimated to grab a largest share of the market by growing at a CAGR of 3.2% in the estimated period. This is mostly due to growing usage of sulfamic acid in metal finishing industries for cleaning and maintenance of equipment.

• Based on region, the Asia Pacific region market is projected to witness widespread growth by growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing acceptance of cosmetics as well as growing concerns about the sanitization of water in the Asia-Pacific region.

Market Dynamics

As per the report, some of the key factors such as extended shelf life, effective descaling, and enhanced chemical cleaning offered by sulfamic acid is boosting the growth of the global sulfamic acid market. However, rising risk of causing diseases due to prolonged contact with sulfamic acid is likely to hamper the growth of the industry.

Top Players of the Industry

• Nissan Chemical

• Mingda Chemical

• BASF SE

• AkzoNobel N.V.

• DuPont

• Jiangsu Yazhong

• Palm Commodities

• Yantai Sanding

• Jiangsu Yazhong

Several winning business approaches and plans, including groundbreaking technological advances, R&D activities, acquisitions and mergers, etc., implemented by these players are helping them in attaining a remarkable position in the global industry. For instance, Indonesia's Lautan Luas, a chemical producer and distributor, has developed a subsidiary, “Lautan Sulfamat Lestari” that will invest up to Rp20bn ($2.2m/Euro2.5m) to construct a 7000 tonne/year sulfamic acid plant near Jakarta.

Furthermore, the report delivers numerous details about the leading players, such as annual performance, financial status, and product portfolio along with Porter Five analysis and SWOT analysis.

