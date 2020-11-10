Places To Visit in Hawaii After This Pandemic
HAWAII, USA, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Once this pandemic is over what most of us is going to do is plan a trip. In case you are planning for Islands, beaches or the Ocean, Hawaii is one place which can cater to your needs. Hawaii is America’s 50th state, and also it consists of eight islands. Located in the Pacific Ocean, it is well known for the hula dancing and the white-sand beaches. This guide will tell you about the best places to visit in Hawaii once you start planning your holidays after the pandemic.
Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
Here you will witness the most unique biological, geological and cultural landscape found in the world. Two of the most active volcanoes, Mauna Loa and Kilauea summits in this national park. The park extends to 13,677 feet from sea level.
Waimea Canyon
It is one of the most beautiful places to visit in Hawaii Island. We can even call it more beautiful than the Grand Canyon, because of its greenery. Though you will find the afternoon cloudy, the morning is generally clear, which will also allow you to hike for a longer distance. As camping is also allowed in here and if you are travelling with family, you can also search for best family tents for bad weather.
Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve
Hanauma Bay was voted United States best beach in the year 2016. It has the most maintained marine ecosystem, and millions of visitors love to go for a snorkel around the Hanauma Bay. For many years this bay has been used for recreation and fishing by the Hawaiian Royalty. You will also get to know a lot about marine life and tropical fish. But make sure that you are not mistreating any of the marine animals and or the corals. If you opt for snorkelling, make sure you know how you should pass a fishing boat to avoid getting tangled in any fishing line or net.
Honolulu
Tripztour offers your a perfect travel guide to find your favorite destination. Being the state capital of Hawaii and the largest city of the eight islands, you have to visit Honolulu if you are visiting the Hawaii islands. While surfing is definitely what you can do here, but the city also has bike paths, the Iolani Palace and art museums. You visit places like the USS Arizona Memorial and Pearl Harbor to know about significant facts of World War II. Waikiki Beach is the most famous string of connected beaches and is ideal for spending an evening with cocktail glasses with tiny umbrellas on them.
Hana Highway
This highway, connecting Kahului a town of Hana, is nearly 103km long and also popularly called The Road to Hana. This is a very narrow, windy highway, which passes over fifty-nine bridges. In case you are planning a road trip to Hana, you will get your best experience here. But ensure that you do not speed even when the combination of twisted and narrow roads are very intimidating.
Na Pali Coast State Wilderness Park
This wilderness park on the Kauai island is full of some most dramatic landscapes found in the world. This park became more famous because of the film Jurassic Park which showed the dramatic coastline with the cliffs which seemed to ripple. Also, you have Mount Waialeale which is renowned for the “Wall of Tears”. Here you find hundreds of waterfalls weeping from the mountain slopes. Even if you are an expert hiker, you should try the eleven-mile Kalalau Trail trek which passes through five valleys and takes a minimum a day each way.
Kona Coffee Living History Farm
This farm, the only living history farm, is fully dedicated to the traditions and history of coffee farming. You find costumed interpreters throughout the grounds, doing daily tasks ranging from preparation of food to farming chores. Visitors are allowed to explore the plantation, which is still producing coffee freely. There is a high chance of you spotting a Kona Nightingale here. You can also book tours of the Kona coffee producers, the Hula Daddy plantation tours and Mountain Thunder plantation roasting facility.
Princeville Botanical Gardens
This family operated botanical garden.
Bhavesh Bhati
