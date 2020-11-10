Institutional Investor Publishes 2021 All-America Executive Team Rankings

24 companies listed across the U.S. came first in at least four categories in their sectors

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following companies clinched a first place clean sweep in the combined rankings across four categories for Best CEO, Best CFO, Best Investor Relations Professional and Best IR Program in their respective sectors in the 2021 All-America Executive Team survey, published today by Institutional Investor Research (II Research).



Amgen (Biotechnology); Apple (IT Hardware & Electronics Manufacturing Services (including technology supply chain)); Ball Corp.(Paper & Packaging); Boston Scientific Corp. (Life Science & Diagnostic Tools & Medical Supplies & Devices); Delta Air Lines (Airlines); D.R. Horton (Homebuilders & Building Products); Ecolab (Chemicals); Hess Corp. (Oil & Gas Exploration & Production); Hilton Worldwide Holdings (Gaming & Lodging); Home Depot (Retailing/Broadlines & Hardlines); JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Banks/Large-Cap); Mondalez International (Food Producers); NextEra Energy (Utilities); Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (Leisure); NVIDIA Corp. (Semiconductors); Paypal Holdings (Payments, Processors & IT Services); Procter & Gamble Co. (Beverage, Household & Personal Care Products (including cosmetics)); Prologis (REITs); Quanta Services (Engineering & Construction); Schlumberger (Oil Services & Equipment); S&P Global (Business, Education & Professional Services); UnitedHealth Group (Managed Care & Health Care Facilities); Verizon Communications (Telecommunications); Zions Bancorp. (Banks/Small & Midcap).

II Research surveys are the leading provider of market insight in the financial industry and the last eighteen months have seen significant investment in a new voting platform, as well as an improved methodology and eligibility process to deliver more accurate representative performance assessment and market sentiment analysis.

The All-America Executive Team survey took place amid the Covid-19 outbreak, capturing critical feedback of corporate performance during exceptional socioeconomic and market stress. The result was one of the survey’s most significant voter turnouts, with over 3,000 money managers and buy-side analysts, and almost 500 sell-side researchers providing their candid feedback.

Emerging trends identified

Software, Banks and REITs garnered the most attention this year:



While the Software space continues its industry dominance with almost 450 voters, for the first time in over five years, Banks/Large-Cap and REITs claim second and third place, respectively, to form the top-three most interesting sectors in the latest instalment of the All-America Executive Team rankings.



Feedback on ESG:



Nearly tripled over the year, mirroring the market sentiment and the shift in importance to the social aspects of ESG.



Crisis Management amid Covid-19:



Companies were rated on their effectiveness for communication of company strategy and risk management during the global pandemic.



IR performance attributes:



Investment professionals were presented with six IR performance attributes to help assess the quality of IR, the two most important ones emerged to be ‘Consistency’ in Financial Disclosure and ‘Credibility’ in Services & Communication.



Movers and shakers

Movers this year include Bright Horizons Family Solutions within the Business, Education & Professional Services sector, where the IR Program and executives advanced into published wins, compared to previous years’ rankings. Strong gains were also seen by General Electric Co. in the Electrical Equipment & Multi-Industry sector, who claimed new first place positions this year across several categories. Two hard hit industries this year included Leisure and Gaming & Lodging, however, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Hilton Worldwide Holdings claim a first place combined Best IR position as well as CEO and CFO spots. NVIDIA Corp, in the Semiconductor sector, climbs the leaders table to claim multiple first place positions this year.

Ursula Kizy, Director for North America, says, ”This year’s All-America Executive Team results present market sentiment from a most unique time in the corporate world. Companies must mitigate the multiple and hard-hitting impacts of the pandemic to their business while being mindful of the necessity for minute-by-minute financial and strategic transparency to their shareholders. Adding to the list of challenges is that corporates must allay anxiety and build investor confidence in a completely virtual environment. Executives and IROs certainly have their work cut out for them this year, and Institutional Investor is particularly proud of the accomplishments of the 2021 All-America Executive Team winners.”

The 1,521 companies nominated across 44 sectors this year were rated on several core areas, including Financial Disclosure, Services & Communication, Crisis Management amid Covid-19, Financially Material ESG Disclosures and Best Analyst Day.

For the full list of published winners, please visit www.institutionalinvestor.com/research.

