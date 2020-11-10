Beroni Group Launches a New Probiotics Health Product in China

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and SYDNEY, Australia, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beroni Group (OTCQX: BNIGF; NSX: BTG) (“Beroni” or the “Company”), an Australia-based diversified biopharmaceutical enterprise focused on the research, development, innovation and commercialization of therapies and products for treatment of global diseases, today announces the launch of a new product “Beilemei” in China. Beilemei is a probiotics health product aimed at modulating the balance of human intestinal flora.

Probiotics are live microorganisms known to provide health benefits when consumed. According to a paper published in Therapeutic Advances in Gastroenterology in January 2013, mechanisms of probiosis include manipulation of intestinal microbial communities, suppression of pathogens, immunomodulation, stimulation of epithelial cell proliferation and differentiation and fortification of the intestinal barrier.

Beilemei is formulated with 7 major active strains of probiotic cultures, including 3 strains of Bifidobacterium which may lower levels of inflammation and have anti-aging benefits, 3 strains of Lactobacillus which may fight Helicobacter pylori and a strain of Streptococcus, which may support digestive health and have anti-cancer effect. More than 30 billion live and active micro-organisms are contained in each dose. Beilemei targets people with stomachache, indigestion or other gastrointestinal diseases. The retail price of this product is RMB200 (approximately US$30) and customers can place online orders at Beroni’s e-commerce sites.

In addition to the US NOP certificate, Beilemei has obtained 7 other global qualification certifications, including FSSC22000, GMP, Star-K Kosher Certification, Halal Certificate, ISO 22000, HACCP System Certificate, and ISO9001. With Beilemei’s refrigeration-free formulation, the product is ready to be consumed anywhere and anytime.

“Beilemei is a healthy product. It can enhance our immune system and relieve the allergic symptoms caused by immune dysfunction.” commented Jacky Zhang, Chairman and CEO of Beroni Group. “We choose Fructooligosaccharide as sweetener, rather than sugar. This permits ingestion by individuals who follow special diets. The initial market response has been fantastic and we are expecting to sell approximately 10,000 boxes every month in the first year.”

About Beroni Group Limited

Beroni Group is an international biopharmaceutical enterprise dedicated to the innovation and commercialization of drugs and therapies to combat various global diseases such as cancer and infectious diseases. Its diversified portfolio is comprised of a US FDA approved virus diagnostic kit, an e-commerce platform for the sale of pharmaceutical products and a development pipeline targeting oncology and cell therapies. Beroni has operations in Australia, United States, China and Japan. To learn more about Beroni, please visit www.beronigroup.com .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, within the meaning of applicable United States and Australian securities laws with respect to the Company. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results suggested by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Generally forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as “anticipate”, “will”, “expect”, “may”, “continue”, “could”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “plan”, “intend”, “believe”, “potential” and similar expressions.

Forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on Company management’s opinions, estimates and assumptions in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that management currently believes are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and there can be no assurance that such statements, or its underlying risks, uncertainties and assumptions will prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially include, without limitation, risks related to laws, rules and regulation applicable to the Company as well as the industry in which it operates (including in respect of taxes and other levies), economic or market conditions on both a national and global level, currency fluctuations, risks inherent to other entities at a similar stage of development and industry in which the Company currently is, competition from the Company’s competitors, unsatisfactory development or marketing of the Company and/or its products or services, regulatory action or litigation (including product liability claims), and failure to enter into agreements or arrangements with other parties on fair or reasonable terms. Forward-looking information is made only as of the date on which it is provided and, except as may be required by applicable laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information, please contact our IR consultants at:

Dragon Gate Investment Partners LLC

Tel: +1(646)-801-2803

Email: BNIGF@dgipl.com