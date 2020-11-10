EMCORE Now Shipping its Optiva Q/V-Band (2 MHz-60 GHz) Fiber Optic Links

/EIN News/ -- ALHAMBRA, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ: EMKR), a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense and broadband communications markets, announced today that it is now shipping its Optiva Q/V-Band fiber optic links for applications from 2 MHz to 60 GHz. These advanced transmitter and receiver modules, introduced at Satellite 2020, are ideal for antenna remoting, interfacility links, electronic warfare systems, broadband delay lines, signal processing systems and other high-dynamic-range applications.



Optiva Q/V-Band unamplified microwave fiber optic transmitter and receiver pairs eliminate the performance and cost penalty of block up/down conversion. At the heart of the system is EMCORE’s high-performance, ultra-low RIN (Relative Intensity Noise) source laser technology combined with high optical input power capable photodiodes. Optiva Q/V-Band links feature microprocessor-based transmitter control for laser and modulator bias, along with link gain for consistent high-performance, low-bias operation and higher SFDR (Spurious-Free Dynamic Range) of >102 dB-Hz2/3 at 60 GHz.

"EMCORE is the only major fiber optic transmission equipment supplier producing native Q/V-Band capable fiber optic links,” said David Wojciechowski, Vice President and General Manager of Defense Optoelectronics for EMCORE. “Our products deliver a major improvement in cost and performance compared to currently available solutions with a simplified communications architecture, fewer points of failure, and increased overall uptime for these extreme high-frequency applications."

“Our Optiva Q/V-Band fiber optic links represent a significant breakthrough in microwave transmission technology,” added Nan Wang, Defense Optoelectronics Product Line Manager at EMCORE. “By leveraging our advanced engineering capabilities and vertically-integrated manufacturing facility, EMCORE provides cutting-edge, high-performance fiber optic transmitter and receiver products demanded by our customers.”

Optiva Q/V-Band fiber optic links are SNMP compliant with DWDM operation that increases transport capacity without increasing fiber count. They can be housed in the same chassis and monitored by the same NMS (Network Management System) as other Optiva cards, enabling a full redundancy system in a single chassis.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation is a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense and broadband communications markets. Our best-in-class components and systems support a broad array of applications including navigation and inertial sensing, defense optoelectronics, broadband transport, 5G wireless infrastructure, optical sensing, and cloud data centers. We leverage industry-leading Quartz MEMS, Lithium Niobate and Indium Phosphide chip-level technology to deliver state-of-the-art component and system-level products across our end-market applications. EMCORE has vertically-integrated manufacturing capability at its wafer fabrication facility in Alhambra, CA, and Quartz MEMS manufacturing facility in Concord, CA. Our manufacturing facilities maintain ISO 9001 quality management certification, and we are AS9100 aerospace quality certified at our facility in Concord. For further information about EMCORE, please visit http://www.emcore.com.

Forward-looking statements:

The information provided herein may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include statements regarding EMCORE's plans, strategies, business prospects, growth opportunities, changes, and trends in our business and expansion into new markets. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about EMCORE and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those stated in the forward-looking statements, including without limitation, the following: (a) uncertainties regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of measures intended to reduce its spread on our business and operations, which is evolving and beyond our control; (b) the rapidly evolving markets for EMCORE's products and uncertainty regarding the development of these markets; (c) EMCORE's historical dependence on sales to a limited number of customers and fluctuations in the mix of products and customers in any period; (d) delays and other difficulties in commercializing new products; (e) the failure of new products: (i) to perform as expected without material defects, (ii) to be manufactured at acceptable volumes, yields, and cost, (iii) to be qualified and accepted by our customers, and (iv) to successfully compete with products offered by our competitors; (f) uncertainties concerning the availability and cost of commodity materials and specialized product components that we do not make internally; (g) actions by competitors; and (h) other risks and uncertainties discussed under Item 1A - Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019, as updated by our subsequent periodic reports. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date hereof, and EMCORE undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:



EMCORE Corporation



David Wojciechowski

Vice President and General Manager, Defense Optoelectronics

(626) 293-3715

davewojo@emcore.com

Investor

Tom Minichiello

Chief Financial Officer

(626) 293-3400

investor@emcore.com

Media

Joel Counter

Director, Corporate & Marketing Communications

(626) 999-7017

media@emcore.com