GSI Technology, Inc. Appoints Former Amazon and Microsoft Executive Gur Kimchi to Advisory Board

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT), a leading provider of high-performance memory solutions for the networking, telecommunications and military markets, and developer of the Gemini® Associative Processing Unit (APU) for Artificial Intelligence, today announced the appointment of Gur Kimchi to its Advisory Board.



After joining Amazon in 2012, Gur co-founded the Amazon Prime Air delivery-by-drone project and led the organization for over seven years, culminating recently with Amazon being granted a Part-135 commercial airline certificate by the FAA. Prior to Amazon, Gur spent ten years at Microsoft where he worked on a range of innovative technologies & services, including Enterprise Communications, Virtual Earth & Bing Maps, Cloud Infrastructure including custom Cloud Hardware, Augmented/Virtual Reality, and Photogrammetric Data & Services. A veteran of five early stage companies, Gur previously served on the board of Waze (acquired by Google) and was one of the early developers of VoIP technology and IP-based telecommunications interoperability standards. Gur is a founding member of the FAA Drone Advisory Committee, and worked in collaboration with the FAA, NASA, SESAR, and ICAO on the development of the Federated Airspace Management Architecture, enabling the safe integration of drones into the airspace around the world.

“I have followed the development of Associative Processing technology for over 25 years” said Gur, “During that time, I have worked on some of the world’s largest AI-powered systems, including some of the first GPGPU-powered services, and was often frustrated with the capabilities of the available compute and memory architectures. The APU approach, blending memory, IO, and computation, is a unique enabler that will fundamentally and exponentially improve the scalability, lower the latency, and radically improve the power-usage of large-scale AI systems. I’m very excited to join the team and assist GSI on their journey.”

"Gur Kimchi is a visionary and strong leader, who excels at implementing visions, building teams, and leading them to success," said GSI Technology's Chairman and CEO, Lee-Lean Shu. "His extensive experience in effectively creating and launching a vast array of new technologies and products, overseeing large and complex operational teams, and working with customers and partners to understand their product and technology needs will be a valuable resource to GSI Technology. Gur is our inaugural Advisory Board member, and we are extremely fortunate to have his expertise and thought leadership to provide innovative advice and a dynamic perspective to our Company."

Continued Mr. Shu, "The goal of GSI's Advisory Board is to provide strategic direction on technology, applications and markets, as well as launches and marketing plans for the APU. We are building a pipeline of candidates for the Advisory Board and plan to expand the Board as opportunities arise."

About GSI Technology

Founded in 1995, GSI Technology, Inc. is a leading provider of semiconductor memory solutions. GSI’s resources are currently focused on bringing new products to market that leverage existing core strengths, including radiation-hardened memory products for extreme environments, and Gemini, the APU designed to deliver performance advantages for diverse artificial intelligence applications. GSI Technology is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California and has sales offices in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.gsitechnology.com .

