EverQuote Promotes Nick Graham to Marketplace Chief Revenue Officer

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverQuote, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVER), a leading online insurance marketplace, is pleased to announce that Nick Graham has been promoted to Marketplace Chief Revenue Officer.



In announcing the promotion, EverQuote President Jayme Mendal said: “Over the last two years, Nick has emerged as a well-respected and effective leader, admired for his results, management style, and candor across the organization. Nick’s data-driven management of the business has delivered impactful growth with improving efficiency, reducing agent churn while scaling our Agency business."

As Marketplace CRO, Nick will assume responsibility for all Agency and Enterprise distribution, in addition to his existing Agency scope.

Mr. Graham has served as General Manager of EverQuote’s Agency business since joining EverQuote in 2018. Prior to joining EverQuote, he was a Case Team Leader at Bain & Company. Nick received an MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management, a Master's in Mechanical Engineering from Georgia Tech, and a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Northwestern University.

About EverQuote

EverQuote operates a leading online insurance marketplace, connecting consumers with insurance providers. The company's mission is to empower insurance shoppers to better protect life's most important assets—their family, property, and future. Our vision is to use data and technology to make insurance simpler, more affordable and personalized ultimately reducing cost and risk.

For more information, visit EverQuote.com and follow on Twitter @EverQuoteInsure.

