DNREC Natural Resources Police Collect Toys as Holiday Gifts for Delaware Children

DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin, Master Cpl. Andrew Manning, Natural Resources Police Environmental Crimes Unit, and a Brandywine Zoo visitor donate toys in 2019. DNREC photo.

To kick off the holiday season, DNREC Natural Resources Police are teaming up with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program to provide toys as gifts for children in local communities.

The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program collects new, unwrapped toys suitable for boys and girls of all ages and distributes those toys as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in communities nationwide.

Toys will be accepted through Friday, Dec. 11 at the following drop-off locations with Toys for Tots donation boxes, with donors required to wear masks and practice social distancing when dropping off toys:

All Delaware State Park offices statewide, including the Brandywine Zoo, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Natural Resources Police office in Sussex County at 23530 Campbell Circle, Georgetown, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Environmental Crimes Unit offices at 715 Grantham Lane, New Castle

DNREC Richardson & Robbins Building, 89 Kings Highway, Dover, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Various locations and events throughout the state attended by Natural Resources Police officers.

For more information, or for the dates and locations of upcoming events where toys can be donated, contact officers with DNREC’s three Natural Resources Police units:

For more information, visit toysfortots.org. To donate toys locally or make local monetary donations online, visit your county web page: New Castle, Kent or Sussex.

Media Contacts: Joanna Wilson, joanna.wilson@delaware.gov; Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov

