Dr. Mary Jo Fishburn of Truth Compass to be Featured on Close Up Radio

If there is some unconscious belief in conflict with the truth of who you are that is preventing you from creating lasting positive changes in your health, Dr. Mary Jo Fishburn can offer new structure and new perspective.

“If you don't have your health, you don't have anything. It becomes a predominant factor in your life,” says Dr. Fishburn.

Dr. Fishburn is the founder of Truth Compass, where she integrates her medical knowledge with intuitive energy medicine. The name “Truth Compass” is inspired by the 5th Chakra, an energy generator anchored to the spine at the level of the throat associated with personal truth, will, and how you communicate and express your true self creatively.

“Truth Compass really relates to owning your own power,” says Dr. Fishburn. “Truth Compass is about exploring who you are as a soul in discovery, finding the truth of who you are and your purpose in life. It’s about understanding that the course of one's life can change dramatically through exploration and being open to possibilities.”

As a physician, Dr. Fishburn has always wanted to bring dignity and a real sense of collaboration for people as they were exploring their health. She chose Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation because patients have had life-altering health experiences and need to recover, but AND it's also an opportunity for them to reassess what's important.

Dr. Fishburn’s transition toward her current approach followed a personal health crisis she says revolved around her own personal value and purpose. She says she was fortunate to discover a spiritual community that taught her how to trust her intuition more.

“I enjoyed looking at the big picture and offering a fresh perspective on what it means to be restored and empowered,” recalls Dr. Fishburn. “I learned that if I don't love myself, I'm not going to be able to have a healthy relationship with other people. We all have the opportunity to love ourselves. If you're living in the truth of who you are, you're going to love yourself, and appreciate your life. That's an opportunity to really discover more about what it means to be an active agent in the world.”

Wellness is not always about diet and weight and ideal health. More often it has to do with how you relate to the world. It's a complex conversation. Still, says Dr. Fishburn, the process is completely directed by the individual.

“It's not my job to decide for other people what's best for them. I'm just curious and interested,” says Dr. Fishburn. “My job as a clinician is to listen to the story, assess and offer pragmatic solutions to issues at hand, helping people feel more at ease in their bodies and in life. My role with Truth Compass is to facilitate greater energetic flow, which allows release of whatever that individual is ready to let go. There are always choices. Sometimes we don’t know what they are.”

Though Dr. Fishburn continues to provide medical services (www.mjfishburnmd.com), Truth Compass is the practice that integrates more of what she has to offer as a healer.

