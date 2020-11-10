Medical Clothing Market to Exhibit 5.9% CAGR and Hit USD 99.9 Billion by 2027; Increasing Prevalence of Zoonotic Diseases to Drive Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in the Medical Clothing Market Research Report Are Cardinal Health, Inc., Halyard Health, 3M Company, Medline Industries, Inc., Superior Uniform Groups, Semperit AG Holding, Ansell Healthcare LLC, Medline Industries, Mölnlycke Health Care, Barco Uniforms and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global medical clothing market size is set to gain momentum from the rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections. Besides, the rising awareness campaigns regarding the benefits of clinical clothing would affect the market positively. The report further states that the medical clothing market size was USD 63.3 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 99.9 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. North America procured USD 25.5 billion in 2019 and is set to dominate in the forthcoming period. This growth is attributable to the presence of numerous medical clothing manufacturing companies, increasing prevalence of acute and chronic diseases, and developed healthcare infrastructure.

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

January 2020 – Cardinal Health announced that it is voluntarily recalling 9.1 million surgical gowns produced by an unnamed contract manufacturer after discovering quality issues with the product. Several of these gowns were also not registered with the FDA and were not qualified by Cardinal Health.

November 2018 – Superior Uniform Group, Inc. announced its acquisition of CID Resources Inc., a Texas company that is one of the largest providers of medical scrubs in the country. For this acquisition, Superior paid USD 84.4 million in cash for CID and issued nearly 151,000 shares of the company’s stock. With the help of this acquisition, CID gave Superior Uniform Group, Inc. ownership of the fastest-growing medical uniform providers and entry into a segment of the uniform market.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/medical-clothing-market-102704





Outbreak of Covid-19 Pandemic to Surge Demand for Medical Clothing

In January 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared that the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic occurred because of coronavirus. The virus is anticipated to have its origin in snakes or bats. The WHO also tagged Covid-19 as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

The Centers for diseases control and Prevention (CDC) mentioned that among all the emerging infectious disease that affect humans, around 75% of them originate from animals. Hence, the increasing concerns regarding infectious diseases are likely to boost the medical clothing market growth in the coming years. Besides, zoonotic diseases have a tendency to affect public health worldwide, especially the emerging countries owing to their lack of control strategies.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/medical-clothing-market-102704





Surgical Drapes, Scrubs and Gowns Segment to Lead Fueled by its Usage in Multiple Healthcare Institutions

In terms of product, the market is divided into protective apparel, sterilization wraps, facial protection, gloves, surgical drapes and gowns, and others. The surgical drapes and gowns segment held 33.0% medical clothing market share in 2019.

This growth is attributable to their rising usage in multiple healthcare institutions stoked by their ability to protect the staff from blood-borne pathogens of the patients. Coupled with this, increasing technological advancements, rising hygiene awareness, surging patient pool, and rising awareness regarding infections would contribute to the growth of this segment.





Quick Buy - Medical Clothing Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102704





North America to Remain at the Forefront Stoked by Developed Healthcare Infrastructure

The market is geographically fragmented into the Middle East and Africa, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and North America. Amongst these, North America procured USD 25.5 billion in 2019 and is set to dominate in the forthcoming period.

This growth is attributable to the presence of numerous medical clothing manufacturing companies, increasing prevalence of acute and chronic diseases, and developed healthcare infrastructure. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is estimated to grow rapidly by exhibiting high CAGR on account of the increasing awareness programs amongst the masses regarding hygiene and safety.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/medical-clothing-market-102704





Lists of organizations present in the Global Medical Clothing Market:

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Halyard Health

3M Company

Medline Industries, Inc.

Superior Uniform Groups

Semperit AG Holding

Ansell Healthcare LLC

Medline Industries

Mölnlycke Health Care

Barco Uniforms

Other prominent players





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/medical-clothing-market-102704





Medical Clothing Market Segmentations:

By Product

· Surgical Drapes, Scrubs and Gowns

· Medical Gloves

· Facial Protection

· Sterilization Wraps

· Protective Apparel

· Others

By End User

· Hospitals & Clinics

· Outpatient Facilities

· Physicians’ Offices

· Others

By Geography

· North America (U.S. and Canada)

· Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

· Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia- Pacific)

· Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

· Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)





Inquire Before Buying: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/medical-clothing-market-102704





SECONDARY RESEARCH IS CONDUCTED TO DERIVE THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION:

Details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies

Details in relation to prevalence, incidence, patient numbers, distribution of patients, average price of treatment, etc.

Number of end user facilities by region/country and average annual spending or procurement of devices by type of end user facility

Number of procedures and average price of procedures

Replacement rate and pricing of capital equipment

Market dynamics in relation to the market under focus – Drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Market & technological trends, new product developments, product pipeline.





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Generic API, and Branded API), By Synthesis (Biological API, and Synthetic API), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO) Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (API Manufacturing, Finished Dosage Form Manufacturing (Solid Dosage Forms, Injectables, and Others), and Packaging), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Web-based, On-premise), By Type (Stand Alone, Integrated) By End User (Physician’s Office, Hospitals, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Neurovascular Catheters Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Microcatheters, Balloon Catheters, Thrombectomy Catheters, and Others), By Application (Hemorrhagic Stroke, and Ischemic Stroke), By End User (Hospitals, and Specialty Clinics), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Drug Class (Buprenorphine, Methadone, and Naltrexone), By Route of Administration (Oral, and Parenteral), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retails Pharmacies & Stores, and Online Pharmacies), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



