Mastercard Start Path Selects Lendio to Join its Global Network of Fintech Innovators

Lendio and Mastercard will co-innovate to scale new technology solutions for the financial services and payments industries

/EIN News/ -- Lehi, Utah, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lendio, the nation’s leading marketplace for small business loans, today announced it has been selected to join Mastercard Start Path, an award-winning engagement program for fintech innovators building the future of commerce.

A value-driven small business solutions provider, Lendio focuses on helping business owners find and manage the working capital they need to grow their operations. In doing so, Lendio takes a holistic approach that includes partnering with financial institutions and providing them with access to cutting-edge technology solutions.

Start Path convenes banks, merchants and fintechs to scale new technology solutions for the financial services and payments industries. The program evaluates more than 1,500 applications each year, selecting approximately 40 companies that offer the most promising technologies and future scalability.

“Lendio is honored to be among the companies selected for Mastercard Start Path,” said Brock Blake, CEO and co-founder of Lendio. “From our high-tech, high-touch loan marketplace to our Sunrise bookkeeping platform to our technology solutions for lenders, we’re determined to continue innovating and fueling the small business economy.”

Lendio and Mastercard are further aligned through shared missions to support the underserved and make access to capital more inclusive. Lendio has made heavy investments in the CDFI network to further its mission to close the credit gap. Partnering with industry leaders like Mastercard that have the same regard and respect for all small business owners will help bring this goal to fruition.

“Partnering with Start Path, and gaining the ability to collaborate, learn and share knowledge with Mastercard and other Start Path companies will enable Lendio to reach more small business owners,” said Denada Ramnishta, SVP of Lender & Partner Strategy. “As a collective of technology and financial institutions, it’s our responsibility and opportunity to do what we can to empower small business owners and help them grow. We’re thrilled to have this endorsement from Mastercard.”

“We are seeing an accelerated shift to digital – the bedrock of fintech – and evolving consumer habits which have created an immediate need for new solutions,” said Amy Neale, Senior Vice President, Start Path & Fintech at Mastercard. “Mastercard has selected Lendio to join its ecosystem of innovators and will provide them with the tools, resources and the mentorship they need for success on their scaling journey.”

