Ontario, California is Paving the Way for Advanced Digital Drone Highways in the Sky with Detroit Startup Airspace Link
Initiative will enable safer drone flight operations, create a new drone economy that will generate jobs and establish emergency operations in the air.DETROIT, MI, USA, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Airspace Link, Inc., the leading North American provider of state and local government drone flight authorization and management solutions, announced it partnered with the City of Ontario, California to launch the first-of-its-kind digital drone infrastructure in the sky. Ontario is the first city in California to use Airspace Link’s innovative platform called AirHub, a GIS-based digital mapping system to determine the safest, most efficient route for a drone to take on the way to pick up and deliver items..
The initiative will unlock new advanced, autonomous drone solutions to enhance both public safety and business operations, such as package delivery and emergency first responder operations, resulting in a better quality of life for the citizens of Ontario. The digital infrastructure establishes compliant and safer drone flights in the community, as well as safety benefits critical to help pave the way for future UPS, Amazon, and Alphabet’s Wing Drone deliveries that will drive future economic growth throughout California.
Airspace Link co-founder Ana Healander says the growth of recreational flight and commercial drone traffic is increasing rapidly, and Ontario is leading the state of California when it comes to embracing the drone industry. One study by Brad College shows California already has roughly 55.6 drone pilots per 100,000 residents.
“We are pleased to see the leadership in Ontario ensure their community has the right safety procedures in place and is ready to support advanced commercial drone operations, like package delivery,” said Healander. “Our mission is to mitigate risk by working with communities to foster safer drone operations, and our solution is the first of its kind to manage policies and regulations at the federal, state and local level.”
Airspace Link is bridging the gaps across federal, state and local municipalities by enabling drones to fly safely throughout communities with AirHub, which is the digital infrastructure solution Airspace Link has invented.
With safety in mind, Airspace Link, the City of Ontario and Ontario International Airport are also collaborating with the Federal Aviation Administration to open up more airspace to support drone flights through the use of Airspace Link’s technology.
"Now that we are using AirHub for Government, our commercial and recreational pilots will have better situational awareness and have a clear understanding about where it is authorized to fly a drone based on the local advisories set forth by the city,” said Jimmy Chang, Broadband Operations Director-City of Ontario. “Our entire community is safer as a result."
About Airspace Link, Inc:
Airspace Link, Inc. is an FAA Approved UAS Service Supplier (USS) of the Low Altitude Authorization & Notification Capability (LAANC). A cloud-based platform founded by Detroit, Michigan based founder Michael Healander. Airspace Link's low altitude drone infrastructure is deployed to local communities and airports to support the safe use of recreational and commercial drone use in the region. These capabilities provide a new type of Smart City mobility infrastructure supporting the growth of drone operations, drone service providers, drone manufacturing, package delivery and air taxi in the future. Airspace Link’s world headquarters is located at 1250 Library Street, Suite 61, Detroit, MI 48226. Visit https://airspacelink.com/.
