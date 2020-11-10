HP Disrupts Print Industry with HP+, the Most Modern and Simple Printing Solution on the Market

Staples first to offer HP+, bringing the best of HP hardware, services and solutions together

/EIN News/ -- News Highlights:

Introduces HP+, a complete printing solution combining innovative hardware, Instant Ink and HP Smart App to deliver a simple, seamless, and sustainable printing experience

New Smart App cloud ecosystem, offering enhanced security, reliability, and sustainability – including new Forest First feature

Expands Instant Ink subscription service to include toner plans starting at just $1.99 a month

Offers six months free 1, 2 Instant Ink printing and one extra year of warranty with the HP+ portfolio

Instant Ink printing and one extra year of warranty with the HP+ portfolio Available today at Staples.com and in stores this month in the US with OfficeJet Pro 8000 and 9000 series, as well as the newly introduced HP LaserJet M200 series; rolling out globally in 2021

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today HP Inc. showcased HP+, designed for today’s work and life combination. In a time where demand for printing is high (+6% NPD/GFK) 3, driven by millions of people working and learning from home, HP+ provides a new experience to make printing easier, more convenient, and more environmentally friendly.

“We believe HP+ is the future of printing – it’s a fundamental shift in the printing experience. We’ve put the best printing innovation together into one complete solution for consumers and small businesses: category leading hardware, the largest supplies subscription service now including toner, and the best print app8 now in the cloud,” said Tuan Tran, President of Imaging, Printing and Solutions, HP Inc. “We’ve designed HP+ for those who value printing most, so we can deliver an enhanced experience for them.”

Watch to learn more about HP+, debuting in the US at Staples.

“With the launch of HP+, Staples is excited to give our home and small business customers access to an all-in-one solution that will make for a more seamless and secure printing experience,” said Peter Scala, Chief Merchandising Officer, Staples, Inc. “As the return to work economy ​continues ​to rebuild, there’s no doubt that solutions like these will help our small business customers remain connected and productive, and the same is true for those customers who will continue to work and learn remotely in the present environment.”

HP+ only works with Original HP ink and toner. This allows HP to deliver our highest quality, most reliable, and most environmentally friendly printing experience. HP+ backs this promise with an additional year of warranty.

Introducing HP+ with best-in-class devices

HP+ will first launch with the new HP LaserJet M200 Series and HP OfficeJet Pro 8000 and 9000 series.

“In today’s new normal, those learning and working from home need simple, intuitive solutions,” said Xavier Garcia, GM and Global Head, Print Hardware Systems, HP. “Purposefully designed, the HP LaserJet M200 boasts the fastest two-sided printing in its class9 in a new, versatile and compact design.”

For key features of the new HP LaserJet M200 Series, see here.

Instant Ink now available with Toner

New toner print plans now available for Instant Ink subscription service – toner delivered to your door before you run out. 4

Print plans staring at $1.99 per month, with six-month free trial for ink or toner included with HP+.1, 2

HP+ new exclusive Smart App features

New connected cloud that automatically detects and fixes connectivity issues 6 – helping to ensure users can print whenever needed from any device. 6

– helping to ensure users can print whenever needed from any device. New Smart Security settings monitoring system that detects and mitigates malware attacks. 6

New native in-OS printing to print from virtually anywhere on any device. 5, 6

New Private Pickup feature releases documents to you only when you are at the printer.

New Forest First feature, where every page printed is balanced off with investments to help protect and restore forests in equal measure.7



HP+ will roll out globally in 2021. More information on HP+ can be found at hp.com/plus, with pricing and more details on the HP LaserJet M200 Series, including functionality equivalent non-HP+ devices, available at hp.com/laserjet200, and HP OfficeJet Pro 8000 and 9000 at hp.com/officejetpro.

About HP Inc.

HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at http://www.hp.com.

﻿ ©Copyright 2020 HP Development Company, L.P. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. The only warranties for HP products and services are set forth in the express warranty statements accompanying such products and services. Nothing herein should be construed as constituting an additional warranty. HP shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein.

16 months of free ink: Instant Ink sign up required. Instant Ink not available in all countries. Subject to monthly page limit of plan selected. Must complete Instant Ink signup within 7 days of setting up the printer with the HP-recommended setup process as indicated in the instructions that came with your printer. Use of in-box ink cartridge is included in period of offer. One offer redeemable per printer. Free months offer with Instant Ink subject to change after 10.31.2021. Offer cannot be redeemed for cash. Setup Offer may be combined with other offers; see terms and conditions of the other offer for more details. Requires a valid credit/debit card, an email address, and Internet connection to printer. Unless service is cancelled within the promotional period online at www.hpinstantink.com, a monthly service fee, based on the plan chosen, plus tax and overage fees will be charged to your credit/debit card. Customer will be charged for any overage fees and applicable taxes at the end of each month in the promotional period. See additional offer information available during online signup process. For service details, see www.hpinstantink.com.

26 months of free toner: Instant Ink sign up required. Instant Ink not available in all countries. 1,500 pages/month limit. Free months offer with Instant Ink subject to change after 10.31.2021. Must complete Instant Ink signup within 7 days of setting up the printer with the HP-recommended setup process as indicated in the instructions that came with your printer. Use of in-box toner cartridge is included in period of offer. One offer redeemable per printer. Not redeemable for cash. Setup Offer may be combined with other offers; see terms and conditions of other offer for more details. Requires a valid credit/debit card, email address, and Internet connection to printer. Unless service is cancelled within the promotional period online at www.hptonerservice.com, a monthly service fee, based on the plan chosen, plus tax and overage fees will be charged to your credit/debit card. Customer will be charged for any overage fees and applicable taxes at the end of each month in the promotional period. See additional offer information during online signup. For service details, see www.hptonerservice.com.

3Based on combination of NPD and GFK monthly sales data; YoY comparison for time periods Jan-Aug 2019 vs Jan-Aug 2020

4Based on plan usage, Internet connection to eligible HP printer, valid credit/debit card, email address, and delivery service in your geographic area.

5Currently only available on Android and Win10

6Requires the HP Smart app download. For details on local printing requirements see hp.com/go/mobileprinting. Certain features/software are available in English language only and differ between desktop and mobile applications. HP+ Print Plans subscription may be required. HP+ Print Plans not available in all countries. See details at hpprintplans.com. Internet access required and must be purchased separately. HP account required for full functionality. List of supported operating systems available in app stores. Wi-Fi is a registered trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance®.

7See additional details at https://www8.hp.com/us/en/hp-information/sustainable-impact.html. Investment includes NGO partnerships targeted to protect forests, improve responsible forest management and help develop Science Based Targets (SBT) for responsible management of forest

8Compared to OEM printing apps for the majority of top-selling inkjet/laser printers and all-in-ones for the home and office, priced less than or equal to $449.99 USD. Market share as reported by IDC CYQ4 2019 Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker. Claim based on research of printer manufacturer’s print apps and Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab hands-on testing and study commissioned by HP. For details, please see: keypointintelligence.com/HPSmartApp

9Compared to in-class monochrome laser printers and MFPs less than $240 USD or 203€ for single-function or less than $340 USD or 288€ for multifunction, all with a published max monthly duty cycle of 20,000 pages or lower. Buyers Lab August 2020 study commissioned by HP, based on a research survey OEM published specifications publicly available information as of August 4, 2020. Market share as reported by IDC Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker – Final Historical 2020Q1 Worldwide. For details, please see keypointintelligence.com/HPFastestDuplex.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/830e36f5-5800-46ca-b8db-df4eab882fc1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3c9f8ae2-45f9-4fc9-8853-1b949e439e3a