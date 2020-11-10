Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,134 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,979 in the last 365 days.

Athira Pharma to Present at Upcoming November Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration, today announced that Dr. Leen Kawas, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Dr. Hans Moebius, Chief Medical Officer, will participate in fireside chats at two upcoming investor conferences:

  • Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference: Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 2:40 pm ET
  • Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference: Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 2:20 pm ET

A live webcast of each presentation can be accessed from the Investors section of the Athira website at https://investors.athira.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations. An archived replay of each webcast will also be available on the company website for 90 days following the presentations.

About Athira Pharma, Inc.
Athira, headquartered in Seattle, is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. We aim to provide rapid cognitive improvement and alter the course of neurological diseases with our novel mechanism of action. Athira is currently advancing its lead therapeutic candidate, ATH-1017, a novel small molecule for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s dementia. For more information, visit www.athira.com. You can also follow Athira on Facebook, LinkedIn and @athirapharma on Twitter and Instagram.

Investor & Media Contact:
Julie Rathbun
Athira Pharma
Julie.rathbun@athira.com
206-769-9219

Primary Logo

You just read:

Athira Pharma to Present at Upcoming November Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.