NeuBase Therapeutics to Present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 17
/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBSE) (“NeuBase” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company accelerating the genetic revolution using a new class of synthetic medicines, announced today that Dietrich A. Stephan, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of NeuBase, will present a corporate overview at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference being held on November 16 - 18.
|Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference
|Date:
|Tuesday, November 17TH
|Time:
|8:40 a.m. ET
|Location:
|Webcast Link - or at the company’s website (click here)
About NeuBase Therapeutics
NeuBase is accelerating the genetic revolution using a new class of synthetic medicines. NeuBase’s designer PATrOL™ therapies are centered around its proprietary drug scaffold to address genetic diseases at the source by combining the highly targeted approach of traditional genetic therapies with the broad organ distribution capabilities of small molecules. With an initial focus on silencing disease-causing mutations in debilitating neurological, neuromuscular and oncologic disorders, NeuBase is committed to redefining medicine for the millions of patients with both common and rare conditions. To learn more, visit www.neubasetherapeutics.com.
