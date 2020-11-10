Jr. Economic Club of Canada Launches Virtual “Mindfulness + Money” Educational Program and Event Series

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Jr. Economic Club of Canada is launching an experiential digital learning program that incorporates mindfulness tools to enhance financial literacy and wellness. This series is sponsored by CPP Investments, INTERAC, IFIC, Pearson Canada, United Way and the Government of Canada. “Mindfulness + Money” highlights the importance of mental wellbeing as a foundation to building positive financial habits by sharing the real experiences of young people aged 30 and under. Held in partnership with CEE Centre for Young Black Professionals, the “Mindfulness + Money” initiative will offer holistic, accessible, youth-centred digital financial wellness modules, engaging activities and interactive events. Kicking off during financial literacy month with its launch on November 16th “Mindfulness + Money” will merge core financial concepts, social and emotional learning, and thought-provoking discussion.



“Lack of trust or overconfidence in the overall retirement system are opposites, yet both result in behaviour that works against individual action on what is one of biggest lifetime financial challenges,” comments Michel Leduc, Senior Managing Director & Global Head of Public Affairs and Communications, CPP Investments. “We take seriously our role in building financial knowledge and support the important work of the Junior Economic Club Summits.”

The program’s four module-curriculum will focus on the following areas: conscious consumerism, self-love and saving, social and emotional learning, and entrepreneurship and pathways for earning.

Too often financial literacy is discussed purely through the lens of core concepts that fail to analyze the root cause of poor financial habits, and unique challenges of young people aged 30 and under. By incorporating mental wellness, mindfulness techniques and encouraging critical thought “Mindfulness + Money” aims to build young people’s confidence and knowledge financially, and personally; allowing them to make decisions that reflect their core values and lead to financial freedom. Modules will cover important financial term and tips, while using personal reflective tools like guided meditations, energizers and journaling. The modules will wrap-up with a live and exclusive chat with industry leaders, a Q&A session, and prizes.

“Our relationship with money is not just logical and rational its emotional,” says Rhiannon Rosalind, President and CEO of the Economic Club of Canada. “When we uncover our unique emotional and social conditioning as it relates to money – we can better equip ourselves with the tools for total financial wellness.”

Mindfulness + Money

Date: Monday, November 16, 2020

Location: Virtually available at: https://mindfulness-and-money.teachable.com/p/mindfulness-money-series

About the Economic Club of Canada :

The Economic Club of Canada is Canada’s National Podium of Record and the only business platform in the country that is owned and operated by an all-female team. We host over 100 events annually across Canada with the mission to drive dialogue and connection around the most important issues impacting Canada and the globe. We believe that economic discourse must include equality and inclusion of all Canadians, truth and reconciliation, the wellbeing of our labour force and the health of our planet.

The Economic Club of Canada & Jr. Economic Club of Canada work to educate Canadian youth and equip students with financial literacy, mental health & wellbeing skills, entrepreneurship training and work readiness, while also promoting civic engagement and social responsibility. We have welcomed over 50,000 students from across Canada into our programming and given out over $200,000 in academic scholarships. The Jr. Economic Club leverages its connection with Canada’s business community to provide meaningful experiential learning opportunities for Canadian youth and bridge the gap between school and work. This work directly impacts our community, specifically young people (BIPOC) and NEET youth in the GTA + across Canada. https://www.economicclub.ca.

