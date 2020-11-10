X4 Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: XFOR), a leader in the discovery and development of novel therapies targeting diseases resulting from dysfunction of the CXCR4 pathway, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, November 16, 2020, at 8:40 am Eastern Time, and conduct one-on-one investor meetings around the event.



Details are as follows:

Conference: Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference

Date: November 16, 2020

Time: 8:40 AM ET

Fireside Chat Webcast Link

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor section of the X4 Pharmaceuticals website at www.x4pharma.com. Following the live webcast, the event will remain archived on the X4 Pharmaceuticals’ website for approximately 90 days.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company and a leader in the discovery and development of novel therapies for the treatment of diseases resulting from dysfunction of the CXCR4 pathway, with a focus on rare diseases and those with limited treatment options. The company’s lead candidate, mavorixafor, is a first-in-class, small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4 being developed as a once-daily oral therapy. X4 believes that inhibition of the CXCR4 receptor creates the potential for mavorixafor to provide therapeutic benefit across a wide variety of diseases, including primary immunodeficiencies and certain types of cancer. The efficacy and safety of mavorixafor, dosed once daily, is currently being evaluated in a global Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with WHIM syndrome, and in two Phase 1b clinical trials – in combination with ibrutinib in patients with Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia, and as monotherapy in patients with severe congenital neutropenia (SCN). X4 is continuing to leverage its insights into CXCR4 biology at its corporate headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts and at its research facility in Vienna, Austria, and is developing additional product candidates. For more information, please visit www.x4pharma.com.

