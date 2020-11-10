Local Entrepreneur Brings Smartphone Repair Franchise To The West Village

Electronics Repair Business Keeps West Village Neighborhood Connected

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronics repair shop uBreakiFix is now open in the West Village at 96 Greenwich Avenue. The store offers repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers, and more to help the community stay connected.



“I was born in the Village and am now raising my own family here, so bringing this important service to my own neighborhood is special,” said Peter Marino, owner of uBreakiFix West Village. “At uBreakiFix, we understand that many have become dependent on technology to work remotely, connect their children to remote classes, order essential goods, connect with loved ones, and so much more. We’re open and ready to help keep our community connected, with stringent measures in place to keep the experience as safe and seamless as possible.”

Health and safety measures include high-frequency handwashing and cleaning of all workspaces, minimal person-to-person contact, limited store capacity to align with social distancing recommendations, and thorough sanitation of all devices upon receipt and return.

While common devices include smartphones, tablets, and computers, uBreakiFix offers repair service on anything with a power button, including drones, hoverboards, game consoles, and everything in between. The store offers support for most technical problems on any electronic device, regardless of make or model.

In addition to uBreakiFix West Village, Marino plans to open two locations in Hoboken and Jersey City next year.

“I look forward to giving my neighbors a brand they can trust,” Marino said. “uBreakiFix hopes to contribute to the recovery and stabilization of the community as we continue to weather the COVID-19 pandemic. There’s enough to stress about right now; a broken phone, tablet, or laptop shouldn’t compound that.”

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial entrepreneurs Justin Wetherill and David Reiff to fill a gap in the market for affordable, high-quality phone repair. The duo soon partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based repair brand to a brick-and-mortar model. uBreakiFix began franchising in 2013 and currently operates nearly 600 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

“At uBreakiFix, our story has been shaped by an unwavering commitment to continually improving the repair experience for customers,” Wetherill said. “We founded this company to fill a need for high-quality, convenient repair with great service at a fair price. We always say we’re a customer service company first, and a tech company second. As we begin serving West Village and the surrounding communities, we look forward to sharing the care and credibility that define the uBreakiFix experience.”

For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com/locations/westvillage . uBreakiFix West Village is located at:

uBreakiFix West Village

96 Greenwich Avenue

New York, NY 10011

212-495-9288

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the uBreakiFix leadership team and franchise model. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

For more information, contact :

Ellie Holt

(229) 869-5305

ellie@seesparkgo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f9c29550-2111-46dd-a612-4c22dee2b0c4