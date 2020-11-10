Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. to Present at the 2020 Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) (“Inspire”), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea, announced today that its management team will present at the 2020 Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

Inspire is scheduled to present at 11:20 a.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be accessible via a live webcast at: https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel27/insp/2110496.

A webcast replay of the presentation will be available for two weeks following the presentation in the Event Archive section of Inspire’s Investor website at: https://investors.inspiresleep.com.

About Inspire Medical Systems
Inspire is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire’s proprietary Inspire therapy is the first and only FDA-approved neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

For additional information about Inspire, please visit www.inspiresleep.com.

Investor and Media Contact:
Bob Yedid
LifeSci Advisors
bob@lifesciadvisors.com
646-597-6989

