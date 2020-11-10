Anaqua’s AQX Ranked Top IP Management Solution by Leading Industry Analyst

Hyperion Research’s MarketView recognizes Anaqua as a Market Leader, Highly Innovative and Setting Industry Standards

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anaqua’s flagship AQX® platform has been rated the top IP management solution in the newly published Hyperion MarketViewTM Report covering the IP management market.

The ranking means Anaqua, the leading provider of innovation and intellectual property management solutions, has retained the number one platform spot it achieved in Hyperion’s 2016 report. The company has again been commended for setting industry standards and being highly innovative, further solidifying its leadership in the market.

The report recognizes Anaqua’s AQX platform as a Market Leader in the key areas of IP Business Management (IPBM) and Decision Support Analytics, saying:

IP Business Management: AQX sets a standard today for IPBM, providing a transformational set of capabilities for integrating an organization’s legal, operational and business stakeholders to identify, address, mitigate and resolve the challenges of IP.

Decision Support Analytics: Anaqua delivers class-leading analytic capabilities for IP Management, integrating content and technology (HyperView and AcclaimIP) to provide contextual framework that supports IP decision making.

Hyperion also awards Anaqua the Highly Innovative designation for its Customer Driven Roadmap and Persona Driven User Interface:

Customer Driven Roadmap: Distinctly innovative in their approach, Anaqua’s product roadmap is spearheaded by a formally convened, multi-tiered assembly of client groups, each focused on specific product areas and time horizons.

Persona Driven User Interface: A robust security architecture integrated into innovative administrative capabilities enables the delivery of highly personalized and tailored user experiences.

Hyperion evaluated the main IP management solutions in the market today (and their respective companies) in eight key areas: product features, usability and maturity; technology; implementation; maintenance and support; company viability; and market vision. Anaqua and the AQX platform outperformed their competitors in several categories to achieve the highest ranking.

Eyal Iffergan, President of Hyperion Global Partners, commented: “Anaqua has embraced the IP Business Management operational model and catalyzed it for transformation, delivering a solution suite that drives the strategic value of IP for businesses while supporting core business operations. Anaqua’s AQX® platform establishes itself as a vanguard solution for today’s IP business managers, setting bold new standards for how leading organizations align IP management with their broader business strategies.”

Bob Romeo, CEO of Anaqua, said: “We are delighted to retain the number one spot with our latest and most advanced IP management platform—and more importantly to be acknowledged as the market leader who is setting the standard in our industry and for our customers. It is extremely gratifying to be recognized and commended in this way. Our mission is to help organizations transform IP into business success, working closely with our corporate and law firm customers to develop and implement integrated, end-to-end, business-focused IP management solutions. This recognition is a testament to Anaqua’s innovation, our commitment to our customers, and the special relationships we have developed with our customer groups.”

About Anaqua

Anaqua, Inc. is a premium provider of integrated, end-to-end innovation and intellectual property (IP) management solutions, serving more than 50% of the top 20 U.S. patent filers, top 20 global brands, and a growing number of the most prestigious, forward-looking law firms. The company’s global operations are headquartered in Boston, with offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Anaqua’s IP platform is used by over one million IP executives, attorneys, paralegals, administrators, and innovators globally. Its solution suite merges best practice workflows with big data analytics and tech-enabled services to create one intelligent environment designed to inform IP strategy, enable IP decision-making, and streamline IP operations. For additional information, please visit anaqua.com.

About Hyperion Research

Founded in 2009, Hyperion Global Partners is recognized as the premier global business and technology advisory practice for the legal profession. Hyperion Research advises law firms, law departments and other legal service organizations to make intelligent, fact-based decisions about how to improve their operational performance.

Hyperion Research is the industry's leading source for Legal Solutions Market Intelligence. The profession's leaders, innovators and trend-makers have come to rely on Hyperion Research as the premier provider of independent market research, analysis and advisory services. They provide unparalleled insight to the leading trends in legal strategy, operations, and technology. Hyperion's analyst-based research and benchmarking informs 8 out of every 10 system selections each year.

For more information, visit www.hyperiongp.com.





