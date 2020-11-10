CreditSights Team Adds New Senior Telecom Analyst, Expands High Yield, TMT Expertise

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, N.Y., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CreditSights, Inc., the independent voice of credit markets, announced the hiring of U.S. Senior Telecom Analyst Davis Hebert, CFA to its high yield Technology, Media and Telecom (“TMT”) team. Hebert joins CreditSights with nearly two decades of experience in TMT and high yield research, following a tenured career with Wells Fargo & Company Securities Division.

“We are extraordinarily pleased to welcome Davis to the team, a great addition to our TMT franchise,” said CreditSights Chris Snow, Head of US Research. “Davis is an established voice in the credit markets, and joins us as a Senior Analyst in Telecom. Telecom is an important sector in credit, having seen several high profile bankruptcies over the last couple of years, and it will continue to be of interest to investors, given the large capital structures, big personalities, and a changing operational landscape.”

Hebert will lead the investment grade and high yield Telecom analysis in North America including such names as AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Lumen.

“I’m excited to join CreditSights’ globally-renowned team of analysts,” said Davis Hebert, CFA. “For years, I have respected their platform and quality product and am thrilled to be able to match my experience to their industry-leading independent model.”

Hebert most recently served as Director, Senior High Yield Research Analyst for Wells Fargo, specializing in media, cable and telecom research for over 13 years. Among his many recognitions, Hebert was the number one-ranked high yield analyst in Broadcasting & Publishing, number two-ranked analyst in Telecom Services and number three-ranked analyst in Cable & Satellite in the 2018 Institutional Investor All-America Fixed Income Research Team survey; the 2011 Wells Fargo Golden Spoke Award recipient, which recognizes the top 1% of performers within Wells Fargo’s Wholesale Banking Group; and is NASD Series 7 and 63 registered.

About CreditSights

CreditSights empowers nearly 15,000 financial professionals among the world’s largest institutions with the credit- risk tools, independent research and comprehensive market insights they need to make well-informed credit-risk decisions. Setting the standard for global credit research since 2000, CreditSights provides timely data, news, recommendations and unbiased analysis of the investment-grade and High Yield debt securities of 1,200+ issuers around the world. CreditSights delivers this content through innovative platforms, enabling market participants to know more, risk better and ultimately create value.

