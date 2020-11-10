Software Test Automation Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025

A New Market Study, titled “Software Test Automation Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

A New Market Study, titled “Software Test Automation Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Software Test Automation Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Software Test Automation Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Software Test Automation market. This report focused on Software Test Automation market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Software Test Automation Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

Software Test Automation market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Software Test Automation market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The key players covered in this study

Katalon

Neotys

Broadcom

Tricentis

Eggplant

Micro Focus

Ranorex

Parasoft

Microsoft

SmartBear

Original Software

Experitest

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises (1000+ Users)

Medium-Sized Enterprise (499-1000 Users)

Small Enterprises (1-499 Users)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

