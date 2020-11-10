Software Test Automation Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025
A New Market Study, titled “Software Test Automation Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
This report provides in depth study of “Software Test Automation Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Software Test Automation Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Software Test Automation market. This report focused on Software Test Automation market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Software Test Automation Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.
Software Test Automation market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Software Test Automation market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
The key players covered in this study
Katalon
Neotys
Broadcom
Tricentis
Eggplant
Micro Focus
Ranorex
Parasoft
Microsoft
SmartBear
Original Software
Experitest
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-Based
On-Premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises (1000+ Users)
Medium-Sized Enterprise (499-1000 Users)
Small Enterprises (1-499 Users)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Software Test Automation Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Software Test Automation Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Cloud-Based
1.4.3 On-Premises
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Software Test Automation Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Large Enterprises (1000+ Users)
1.5.3 Medium-Sized Enterprise (499-1000 Users)
1.5.4 Small Enterprises (1-499 Users)
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
….
13Key Players Profiles
13.1 Katalon
13.1.1 Katalon Company Details
13.1.2 Katalon Business Overview
13.1.3 Katalon Software Test Automation Introduction
13.1.4 Katalon Revenue in Software Test Automation Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Katalon Recent Development
13.2 Neotys
13.2.1 Neotys Company Details
13.2.2 Neotys Business Overview
13.2.3 Neotys Software Test Automation Introduction
13.2.4 Neotys Revenue in Software Test Automation Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Neotys Recent Development
13.3 Broadcom
13.3.1 Broadcom Company Details
13.3.2 Broadcom Business Overview
13.3.3 Broadcom Software Test Automation Introduction
13.3.4 Broadcom Revenue in Software Test Automation Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Broadcom Recent Development
13.4 Tricentis
13.4.1 Tricentis Company Details
13.4.2 Tricentis Business Overview
13.4.3 Tricentis Software Test Automation Introduction
13.4.4 Tricentis Revenue in Software Test Automation Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Tricentis Recent Development
13.5 Eggplant
13.5.1 Eggplant Company Details
13.5.2 Eggplant Business Overview
13.5.3 Eggplant Software Test Automation Introduction
13.5.4 Eggplant Revenue in Software Test Automation Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Eggplant Recent Development
13.6 Micro Focus
13.6.1 Micro Focus Company Details
13.6.2 Micro Focus Business Overview
13.6.3 Micro Focus Software Test Automation Introduction
13.6.4 Micro Focus Revenue in Software Test Automation Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Micro Focus Recent Development
13.7 Ranorex
13.7.1 Ranorex Company Details
13.7.2 Ranorex Business Overview
13.7.3 Ranorex Software Test Automation Introduction
13.7.4 Ranorex Revenue in Software Test Automation Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Ranorex Recent Development
13.8 Parasoft
13.8.1 Parasoft Company Details
13.8.2 Parasoft Business Overview
13.8.3 Parasoft Software Test Automation Introduction
13.8.4 Parasoft Revenue in Software Test Automation Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Parasoft Recent Development
13.9 Microsoft
13.9.1 Microsoft Company Details
13.9.2 Microsoft Business Overview
13.9.3 Microsoft Software Test Automation Introduction
13.9.4 Microsoft Revenue in Software Test Automation Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 Microsoft Recent Development
13.10 SmartBear
13.10.1 SmartBear Company Details
13.10.2 SmartBear Business Overview
13.10.3 SmartBear Software Test Automation Introduction
13.10.4 SmartBear Revenue in Software Test Automation Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 SmartBear Recent Development
13.11 Original Software
13.12 Experitest
Continued….
