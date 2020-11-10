Slinger Bag Announces Addition of Tennis and Media Industry Leader George Mackin as Advisor

/EIN News/ -- The first member of Slinger Bag’s new Advisory Board, Mr. Mackin will help to drive media strategy, technology partnerships and overall brand development

BALTIMORE, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger Bag (OTC: SLBG), a sports brand focused on innovating game improvement equipment for all ball sports with an initial focus on the global tennis market, is pleased today to announce the appointment of George Mackin as Advisor to the company. Mr. Mackin is a well-respected media industry executive with deep connections throughout the sport of tennis. In his role on Slinger Bag’s new Advisory Board, he will help to guide company strategy as it relates to media, technology partnerships and overall brand development.

“We are thrilled to add a person of George’s caliber to our company,” said Mike Ballardie, CEO of Slinger Bag. “He is one of the most respected people in tennis and has created tremendous value in his career through his media and marketing companies, numerous tennis endeavours, and experience with leading successful strategic investments. Slinger Bag is at a momentous time right now as there are many people with a new or renewed interest in tennis, and the pandemic has also driven a tremendous increase in demand for innovative products that drive health and wellness. We are excited to continue improving the Slinger experience to best serve the tennis market, and George is the perfect person to help us do so.”

Mr. Mackin previously served as Chairman at PlaySight Interactive, a leading global sports video technology platform that first launched in tennis, the sports vertical he helped to build, market and brand as a leader in the space. In his role, he recruited the PlaySight Tennis Ambassador team and drove several key commercial partnerships for the company. Mr. Mackin is also the previous owner of the Tennis Media Company (TMC), including Tennis Magazine and Tennis.com.

“I look forward to working with Mike and his team to grow the Slinger Bag revenues, relevance and market leading brand, first in tennis globally, followed by other sports,” said Mr. Mackin. “The Slinger Bag is truly innovative and has already been embraced by many tennis enthusiasts, ranging from elite professional tennis players, to coaches and recreational players of all levels and has the potential for much more explosive growth in the months and years ahead. With the addition of smart technology, building a connected Slinger community and establishing a leading brand through global media partnerships, Slinger Bag is poised to become in tennis what so many other connected sports, fitness and wellness products and services are to those growing markets.”

About George Mackin:

Mr. Mackin built the largest and most successful media representation company in the world which he sold in 1998.

In 2000 he invested and became managing partner in the Tennis Media Company (TMC), named Chis Evert as his Publisher and brought in strategic investors across tennis, media and technology, before leading the sale of TMC to Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: SBGI), owners of Tennis Channel, in 2017.

In 2004 he led his investor group to buy out IMG’s ownership in the Indian Wells Masters Series Tennis Tournament (now the BNP Paribas Open), helped to save the tournament from moving to Shanghai, the competitive bidder, turned it around with a recapitalization and leveraging of TMC media assets to grow revenues and strengthen the brand before selling it to Larry Ellison in 2009. This successful turnaround later became a published case study by the University of Oregon’s Warsaw Sports Marketing Graduate Program.

In 2015, Mr. Mackin also led his expanded investment group into PlaySight Interactive, where they are the majority owners alongside key groups such as Verizon Ventures, SoftBank Ventures Asia, the Great White Shark Opportunity Fund (GWSOF) and Unbound, among others. He served as Chairman from 2018-2020.

About Slinger Bag®:

Slinger Bag® is a new sports brand focused on delivering innovative, game improvement technologies and equipment across all Ball Sport categories. With the vision to become a next-generation sports consumer products company, Slinger Bag® enhances the skill and enjoyment levels of players of all ages and abilities. Slinger Bag® is initially focused on building its brand within the global Tennis market, through its Slinger Bag® Tennis Ball Launcher and Accessories. Slinger Bag® has underpinned its proof of concept with over $200M of retail value in global distribution agreements since the Spring of 2020. Led by CEO Mike Ballardie (former Prince CEO and Wilson EMEA racquet sports executive) Slinger Bag® is now primed to disrupt what are traditional global markets with its patent-pending, highly transportable and affordable Slinger Bag® Launcher.

ENDS

For Investor Relations inquiries contact investors@slingerbag.com or 443-407-7564

For U.K, Europe, South America, New Zealand and Australia contact the UK Press Office, Joe Murgatroyd, Press@slingerbag.com , at Brandnation, +44(0)207 940 7294

For U.S & CANADA., please contact the U.S. Press Office, Meryl Rader, meryl@cgprpublicrelations.com, at CGPR, 908-528-3826

Slinger Bag Legal Counsel: Kalfa Law . Contact: shira@kalfalaw.com

Slinger Bag Disclaimer: Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve a high degree of risk and uncertainty, are predictions only and actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include the uncertainty regarding viability and market acceptance of the Company’s products and services, the ability to complete development plans in a timely manner, changes in relationships with third parties, product mix sold by the Company and other factors described in the Company’s most recent periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company's product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statement that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management's current beliefs and assumptions.

These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential, "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.