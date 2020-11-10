Recovery First Treatment Center Goes Beyond Addiction Treatment to Train the Next Generation of Doctors

/EIN News/ -- FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recovery First Treatment Center, a leading provider of substance use treatment services in Florida, has partnered with Aventura Hospital and Medical Center to offer a rotation in addiction treatment for psychiatry residents. Future psychiatrists receive educational course work and hands-on training alongside the treatment center’s medical and clinical teams to further understand the distinctive care required in treating the disease of addiction.



“Aventura Hospital and Medical Center is an esteemed facility in terms of care and instruction, so it is an honor for Recovery First to have a hand in treating its residents,” said Denise O’Connell, CEO of Recovery First Treatment Center. “As we endure both the coronavirus and opioid crises simultaneously, it is becoming increasingly evident that there is a growing need for addiction treatment providers. To offer this specialized training to residents will mean more physicians will be equipped to provide the highest level of care to those struggling with the disease of addiction.”

Lessons covered in the Aventura Resident Training Program include the neurobiology of addiction, treatment of co-occurring disorders and a number of treatment modalities, in addition to many other facets of addiction treatment. Overseeing the program is Dr. Richard Seely, Recovery First’s medical director who is board certified in psychiatry and addiction psychiatry.

“The Aventura psychiatry residents are a culturally diverse group of bright young physicians,” said Dr. Seely. “They are to a person contagiously enthusiastic and technologically well adapted, ready to absorb what we have to offer them as a smoothly running effective addiction treatment center. Their contributions to our services as physicians versed in psychiatry are invaluable.”

The program has been such a success that the partnership is now entering its second year.

Dr. Kompella Sindhura, a psychiatric resident who recently completed the program stated, “This rotation was an experience that differed greatly from what I usually encounter in inpatient psych. Listening to and working closely with these patients has completely altered my perspective on the disease of addiction. This program has been such an eyeopener in so many ways. I know I can speak for myself and some of my colleagues in saying that we definitely treasured this opportunity and everything we’ve learned from it.”

