Charmaine Pocek of My Improved Resume to be Featured on Close Up Radio

“There's no better feeling than hearing someone got the interview, or they got an offer,” says Charmaine Pocek.

Charmaine is the owner of My Improved Resume, where she develops resumes for individuals of all levels, anyone from a new graduate to a C-suite executive in any field.

“Applying for a job now is an art and a science. says Charmaine. “I know what a great resume looks like and how to interview to land a job,”

Some people can write about anything but themselves. Charmaine is there to help shift your perspective.

“A good resume tells the story of your accomplishments, not just your job title or tasks,” says Charmaine. “It's about trying to find a way to find language to describe what it is you do every day. Let someone from the outside help you understand what you do in an accomplishment-driven way.”

Charmaine says a good resume will get you an interview if you know how to apply. You can have the best written resume in the world and never even get seen if you're in an applicant pool with a thousand others. You have to know how to get your resume out of the applicant pool and into somebody's email or phone. Follow up is key.

And with the evolution of LinkedIn, Charmaine is training people to apply with every resume.

“There's 560 million users on LinkedIn and recruiters will post there before even wasting money on job sites; all they have to do is type in keywords, look up profiles and send a quick message.” says Charmaine. “For applicants, it's a one click apply process. It's called the applicant tracking software and it is really powerful, You're not spending an hour copying and pasting information.”

Charmaine also offers career coaching, interview preparation and will even introduce you to recruiters who can help land an interview.

“Interviews today are all behavioral. It's not ‘Where do you see yourself in five years?’ It's more ‘Tell us about a time when you had a conflict with your supervisor or a client. How did you handle that? They're difficult interviews now. I tried to help them work out good answers for tough questions.”

