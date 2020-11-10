aTyr Pharma Announces Discovery of New Receptor Targets for Two tRNA Synthetases from its Pipeline

/EIN News/ -- Discovery advances the understanding of extracellular tRNA synthetase pathways.

Findings may contribute to the development of new therapeutics to treat cancer and fibrosis.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways, today announced that it has identified receptor targets for two tRNA synthetases from its pipeline. The receptor targets may have utility in the development of new therapeutics to treat cancer and fibrosis. The company expects to present findings from this research at a scientific conference in the future.

Human tRNA synthetases play a role in extracellular responses in certain disease states, including cellular stress and tissue homeostasis. Identifying target receptors for an extracellular tRNA synthetase helps inform discovery and development activities by providing additional focus towards relevant disease pathways and potential therapeutic applications.

“We are pleased to advance our knowledge of this newly discovered area of biology by identifying these receptor targets. This represents a key milestone in our drug discovery efforts,” said Sanjay S. Shukla, M.D., M.S., President and Chief Executive Officer of aTyr. “The process by which we identified these receptor targets presents a novel approach to extracellular tRNA synthetase drug discovery and development and further validates our biology platform as one that can generate new potential drug targets. We look forward to exploring the pathways of these receptor targets and how they relate to altered disease states, which may contribute to the development of new therapeutic approaches in the areas of oncology and fibrosis, including potential new protein and antibody therapies.”

The discovery work was completed as part of a research collaboration with CSL Behring, a global biotherapeutics leader specializing in immunology, hematology and other rare and serious medical conditions.

About aTyr

aTyr is a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways. aTyr’s research and development efforts are concentrated on a newly discovered area of biology, the extracellular functionality and signaling pathways of tRNA synthetases. aTyr has built a global intellectual property estate directed to a potential pipeline of protein compositions derived from 20 tRNA synthetase genes and their extracellular targets. aTyr’s primary focus is ATYR1923, a clinical-stage product candidate which binds to the neuropilin-2 receptor and is designed to down-regulate immune engagement in inflammatory lung diseases. For more information, please visit http://www.atyrpharma.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are usually identified by the use of words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” and variations of such words or similar expressions. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by such safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements and are making this statement for purposes of complying with those safe harbor provisions. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding potential further research and development activities related to, and potential utility of, the newly-identified receptor targets, the potential therapeutic benefits and applications of our current and future product candidates, timelines and plans with respect to certain development activities, and certain development goals. These forward-looking statements also reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, as reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements, are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions by our management that, although we believe to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, risks associated with the discovery, development and regulation of our product candidates, the risk that we or our partners may cease or delay preclinical or clinical development activities for any of our existing or future product candidates for a variety of reasons (including difficulties or delays in patient enrollment in planned clinical trials), the possibility that existing collaborations could be terminated early, and the risk that we may not be able to raise the additional funding required for our business and product development plans, as well as those risks set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other SEC filings. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.