NASDAQ: EHTH Investor Notice: Update in Lawsuit against eHealth, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) shares.



Investors, who purchased shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) in March 2018 or earlier and continue to hold any of those eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On April 9, 2020, a lawsuit was filed against eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose to investors that it had highly aggressive accounting and modeling assumptions, that it suffered from skyrocketing rate of member churn, resulting from eHealth's pursuit of low quality, lossmaking growth, that it relied on direct response television advertising, which attracts an unprofitable, high churn enrollee, and that as a result of the foregoing, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



On August 25, 2020, an amended complaint was filed and on October 23, 2020, the defendants filed their motion to dismiss the case.



