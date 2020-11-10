Don Allen of Columbia Counseling Consulting and Research to be Featured on Close Up Radio

COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During times of COVID-19, relationships have come under even greater pressure to maintain happiness and balance. Even good marriages and relationships today may be struggling to find meaningful connection and intimacy. The Gottman method, developed by John and Julie Gottman and Susan Johnson’s Emotion Focused therapy offer real hope toward having the relationship of your dreams and practical ways to navigate through difficult times, even COVID-19 and election years. These methods are scientifically driven to help improve and restore your relationship.

The Gottman Method can evaluate a couple’s strength and weaknesses and practically demonstrate how to create and move towards a master’s marriage, seen in the Gottman “Relationship House”. By understanding your unique relationship house and building each part through highly scientifically driven exercises, a couple can develop a day to day practice of enjoying a close, satisfying, intimate friendship and relationship to last a life time. If you prefer to learn these techniques without therapy, The Gottman Institute and the National Marriage Seminars organization are two groups that offer weekend workshops to train couples in the Art and Science of Love and The Seven Principles. Dr. Allen on occasion also offers these programs throughout the year and throughout the United States. When Dr. Allen offers these weekends, he especially likes watching couples enjoy a weekend retreat with their person and loves spending time with them in lecture and personally in breakout sessions to practice their new-found skills, sharing laughter and stories!

Emotion Focused Therapy (EFT) is scientifically driven and proven to strengthen a couples’ emotional bonds. Emotion Focused Therapy dives deep into the here and now emotions to deescalate primary feelings that fuel what Susan Johnson calls “the dance”. This, dysfunctional, dance happens when couples feel unable to return to the loving bond with their partner that keeps them safe. The dance is the enemy. Once a couple learns to recognize and avoid the dance, they are free to deep dive together into what is truly frightening and worrying their partner. Then, together they can return to safe and loving bonds that allow them to solve their problems and fears together. In addition to EFT Therapy, The ICEEFT website offers “Hold Me Tight” workshops for couples to spend a weekend learning their methods.

We are excited to welcome back relationship expert Dr. Don Allen, a Certified Gottman Therapist, and advanced trained EFT Therapist. With over 30 years of experience in helping couples in his office and telephonically, he lectures and holds weekend retreats throughout the United States and has taught in numerous universities. His unique gifts and talents have helped countless marriages and families break through barriers to achieve deeper more loving connections and a more insightful, profound intimacy that, day by day, can last a lifetime.

Dr. Don Allen is also an exceptional Clinical Social Worker, Certified EMDR specialist and consultant, Public Speaker, and is trained in Emotion Focused Therapy. He is a certified Gottman therapist. Prior specialties have also included treating children and adolescents and drug and alcohol treatment. He has a private counseling practice with an emphasis on Marriage and relationships as well as treating emotional trauma.

“From a Gottman perspective couples must make certain they have time as a couple to build their friendship house,” says Don. “By exhibiting fondness for your mate, being aware of their love maps which is recognizing your partner’s world and helps them feel safe and loved. It encourages couples to assume the best of their partners not assume the worst which is really critical in building relationships especially during these taxing times.”

Possessing excellent conflict skills when there are problems and avoiding the 4 Horsemen, which is criticism, contempt, defensiveness, and stonewalling, is absolutely essential.

Dr. Don Allen says when these four monumental problems emerge, if not handled effectively, it can make couples more disconnected from one other. It can often lead to a state of being flooded where couples are in their reactive, limbic brain and not in the regular problem-solving brain. The Gottman method teaches how to spot when we are becoming flooded, avoid the 4 horsemen and develop skills to resolve problems effectively, repair and return to friendship.

According to Dr. Allen, whenever we communicate with our partners we must do so in a way that makes them feel acknowledged and valued.

“Every marriage is unique because we all have different ways of relating to one other,” says Dr. Allen. “As John Gottman states, ‘There are a million bad marriages but only one good one, the great thing is I only have to teach the one good one’, which is precisely what my work reflects. I teach idealistic practices for how to get to that point where your connected to your partner consistently.”

Besides the Gottman Method, Dr. Allen utilizes other powerful therapy techniques such as Emotion Focused therapy based on the theory that emotions define our identity, and EMDR, Eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, that can have very positive results in treating trauma.

Dr. Allen’s mission continues to be helping as many relationships as possible and assisting as many clinicians learn more enhanced skill sets.

Dr. Allen says, “If you are feeling alone or overwhelmed in these tough times, there are skilled people to help you! So, if you are having struggles we encourage you to please reach out to the mental health communities in your area. We are seeing more mental health distress than ever before, so we must all look out for each other and join together. I am very optimistic we can return to a new and better normal. These solution focused evidence-based scientific approaches I will share with you today really work and can create more meaningful loving, relationships so people can live the life of their dreams.”

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno