Global Hip and Knee Implant Market Analysis 2020 Forecasts To 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Hip and Knee Implant -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hip and Knee Implant Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Hip and Knee Implant -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database

The global knee implant market is estimated to reach US$9 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 3% in the duration spanning 2019-2023. While, the global hip implant market is projected to reach US$6.66 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 2.05%, during 2019-2023.

The factors such as rising disposable income, upsurge in ageing population, growing healthcare expenditure and longer life expectancy are expected to drive the growth of the global hip and knee implant market. However, growth of the industry will be challenged by regulatory risk, insufficient medical reimbursement & coverage and scarcity of expertise and trained healthcare workers. A few notable trends include improving surgical robotic systems techniques, decline in global ASPs of hip and knee implants, increasing adoption of Knee and hip implants and rising application of computer-assisted total hip replacement surgery.

The global knee and hip implant market comprises of three major segments: Primary Implant, Partial or unicompartmental implant and revision implant. The rise in prevalence of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis is contributing to the increase in the number of primary implant procedures among geriatric population. However, the failure of primary implant gives rise to the need for revision implant. Partial or unicompartmental implant is done to fix partial fracture in a knee or hip, caused by sports or accidental injuries.

The fastest growing regional market for knee and hip implant is the U.S. due to the vast availability of advanced technology, that has eased the task of replacement surgeries by providing minimally invasive and computer assisted robotic techniques. Emergence of various biotech companies is giving rise to the launches of new surgical devices, promoting the growth of the knee and hip implant market. The U.S. holds a significant position in the global knee and hip implant market.

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5039840-global-hip-and-knee-implant-primary-partial-and

Scope of the report:

• The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global knee and market, Primary, Partial or unicompartmental and revision implants

• The major regional market (the U.S) has been analyzed.

• The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

• The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Johnson and Johnson, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Smith and

Nephew, Integra Lifescieces and Microport) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

• Hip and Knee Implant Device Manufacturers

• Raw Material Suppliers

• End Users (Hospital, Medical centers, Clinical Institutes)

• Healthcare Consulting Firms

• Investment Banks

• Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities



Table of Content

1. Overview

1.1 Hip Disorders and Treatments

1.2 Knee Disorders & Treatment

2. Global Orthopedic Market

2.1 Global Orthopedic Market by Value

2.2 Global Orthopedic Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Global Orthopedic Market by Segment

3. Global Knee Implant Market

3.1 Global Knee Implant Market by Volume

3.2 Global Knee Implant Market Forecast by Volume

3.3 Global Knee Implant Market Volume by Region

3.4 Global Knee Implant Market by Value

3.5 Global Knee Implant Market Forecast by Value

3.6 Global Knee Implant Market Value by Region

3.7 Global Knee Implant Market by Type

4. Global Hip Implant Market

4.1 Global Hip Implant Market by Volume

4.2 Global Hip Implant Market Forecast by Volume

4.3 Global Hip Implant Market Volume by Region

4.4 Global Hip Implant Market by Value

4.5 Global Hip Implant Market Forecast by Value

4.6 Global Hip Implant Market Value by Region

5. The U.S Knee and Hip Implant Market Analysis

5.1 The U.S Knee Implant Market Forecast by Volume

5.2 The U.S Knee Implant Market Volume by Segment

5.2.1 The U.S. Primary Knee Replacement Market Forecast by Volume

5.2.2 The U.S. Revision Knee Replacement Market Forecast by Volume

5.2.3 The U.S. Unicompartmental Knee Replacement Market Forecast by Volume

5.3 The U.S Knee Implant Market by Value

5.4 The U.S Knee Implant Market Forecast by Value

5.5 The U.S Knee Implant Market Value by Segment

5.5.1 The U.S. Primary Knee Replacement Market Forecast by Value

5.5.2 The U.S. Revision Knee Replacement Market Forecast by Value

5.5.3 The U.S. Unicompartmental Knee Replacement Market Forecast by Value

5.6 The U.S Hip Implant Market Forecast by Volume

5.7 The U.S Hip Implant Market Volume by Segment

5.7.1 The U.S. Primary Hip Replacement Market Forecast by Volume

5.7.2 The U.S. Partial Hip Replacement Market Forecast by Volume

5.7.3 The U.S. Revision Hip Replacement Market Forecast by Volume

5.8 The U.S Hip Implant Market by Value

5.9 The U.S Hip Implant Market Forecast by Value

5.10 The U.S Hip Implant Market Value by Segment

5.10.1 The U.S. Primary Hip Replacement Market Forecast by Value

5.10.2 The U.S. Partial Hip Replacement Market Forecast by Value

5.10.3 The U.S. Revision Hip Replacement Market Forecast by Value

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Rising Disposable Income

6.1.2 Upsurge in Ageing Population

6.1.3 Growing Healthcare Expenditure

6.1.4 Longer Life Expectancy at Birth

6.1.5 Increasing Obesity Rates

6.2 Key Trends

6.2.1 Improving Surgical Robotic Systems Techniques

6.2.2 Decline in Global ASPs of Hip and Knee Implant Market

6.2.3 Increasing Adoption of Knee and Hip Implants

6.2.4 Rising Application of Computer-Assisted Total Hip Replacement Surgery

6.2.5 Improving Implant Materials

6.3 Challenges

6.3.1 Regulatory risk

6.3.2 Insufficient Reimbursement and Coverage

6.3.3 Scarcity of Expertise and Trained Healthcare Workers

7. Competition

7.1 Global Market

7.2 The U.S.

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/5039840-global-hip-and-knee-implant-primary-partial-and

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Johnson & Johnson

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Financial Overview

8.1.3 Business Strategies

8.2 Stryker Corporation

8.2.1 Business Overview

8.2.2 Financial Overview

8.2.3 Business Strategies

8.3 Zimmer Biomet

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Financial Overview

8.3.3 Business Strategies

8.4 Smith and Nephew

8.4.1 Business Overview

8.4.2 Financial Overview

8.4.3 Business Strategies

8.5 Integra LifeSciences

8.5.1 Business Overview

8.5.2 Financial Overview

8.5.3 Business Strategies

8.6 MicroPort

8.6.1 Business Overview

8.6.2 Financial Overview

8.6.3 Business Strategies

Continued…

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)