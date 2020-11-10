Facade Sandwich Panels Market: Global Trends, Share, Size and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2020-2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facade Sandwich Panels Industry
Description
Sandwich panels are made of three layers: low density core inserted in between two relatively thin skin layers. The most used materials for cores are expanded polystyrene, polyurethane, phenolic aldehyde, mineral wool. Facade sandwich panel is widely used in various architectural constructions as wall.
Facade Sandwich Panels market is competitive and fragmented with a small number of large United States firm, and thousands of smaller local companies, the concentration of this market is very low. Meanwhile there are 3 giant players in this market; Kingspan enjoys over 25% of the United States market, followed by NCI Building Systems and Nucor. Other leading companies are TATA Steel, Metecno, ArcelorMittal, Isopan, Vicwest and Green Span Profiles.
The study on company profiles explores the various companies operating in the global Facade Sandwich Panels industry. It assesses the financial outlook of these firms, their research and development status, and their growth plans for the coming years. Analysts have presented a comprehensive list of the competitive steps that Facade Sandwich Panels market players have taken over the last few years to stay ahead of the competition.
On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Facade Sandwich Panels market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Facade Sandwich Panels market.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Kingspan
Metecno
Assan Panel
Isopan
NCI Building Systems
TATA Steel
ArcelorMittal
Romakowski
Lattonedil
RigiSystems
Silex
Isomec
GCS
Zhongjie Group
AlShahin
Nucor Building Systems
Tonmat
Marcegaglia
Italpannelli
Alubel
Changzhou Jingxue
Ruukki
Balex
Hoesch
Dana Group
Multicolor
Zamil Vietnam
BCOMS
Pioneer India
Panelco
Facade Sandwich Panels Breakdown Data by Type
EPS Sandwich Panels
PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels
Mineral Wool Sandwich Panels
PF Sandwich Panels
Facade Sandwich Panels Breakdown Data by Application
Building Wall
Building Roof
Cold Storage
Regional Analysis
The study includes the Facade Sandwich Panels market potential for a comparative assessment between the major players, the price, and the revenue of the relevant market regions. This study covers North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa. It focuses in detail on the leading and developing countries in each region.
Research Methodology
The report focuses on the size of the Facade Sandwich Panels market, recent trends and development status, investment opportunities, market dynamics such as driving factors, limiting factors, and industry news such as mergers, acquisitions, and investments. Global data, regional data, and country-level data are provided in the import-export scenario. The demand and gross margin analysis from 2020-2025, and the production output are discussed in this report. Moreover, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, such as potential entrants, suppliers, substitutes, buyers, and industry competitors, provides crucial information for the understanding of the Facade Sandwich Panels market.
Table of Content
1 Study Coverage
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Facade Sandwich Panels Competitor Landscape by Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
6 North America
7 Europe
8 Asia Pacific
9 Latin America
10 Middle East and Africa
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Kingspan
11.1.1 Kingspan Corporation Information
11.1.2 Kingspan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.1.3 Kingspan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 Kingspan Facade Sandwich Panels Products Offered
11.1.5 Kingspan Recent Development
11.2 Metecno
11.2.1 Metecno Corporation Information
11.2.2 Metecno Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.2.3 Metecno Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 Metecno Facade Sandwich Panels Products Offered
11.2.5 Metecno Recent Development
11.3 Assan Panel
11.3.1 Assan Panel Corporation Information
11.3.2 Assan Panel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.3.3 Assan Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 Assan Panel Facade Sandwich Panels Products Offered
11.3.5 Assan Panel Recent Development
11.4 Isopan
11.4.1 Isopan Corporation Information
11.4.2 Isopan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.4.3 Isopan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 Isopan Facade Sandwich Panels Products Offered
11.4.5 Isopan Recent Development
11.5 NCI Building Systems
11.6 TATA Steel
11.7 ArcelorMittal
11.8 Romakowski
11.9 Lattonedil
11.10 RigiSystems
11.1 Kingspan
11.12 Isomec
11.13 GCS
11.14 Zhongjie Group
11.15 AlShahin
11.16 Nucor Building Systems
11.17 Tonmat
11.18 Marcegaglia
11.19 Italpannelli
11.20 Alubel
11.21 Changzhou Jingxue
11.22 Ruukki
11.23 Balex
11.24 Hoesch
11.25 Dana Group
11.26 Multicolor
11.27 Zamil Vietnam
11.28 BCOMS
11.29 Pioneer India
11.30 Panelco
12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
Continued...
