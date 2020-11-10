Global Moringa Products Market Size Will Reach USD 8,400 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

According to the [195+ Pages PDF] research report, the global Moringa Products Market was estimated at USD 5,000 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 8,400 Million by 2026. The global Moringa Products Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% from 2020 to 2027.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Moringa Products Market By Product (Tea, Seeds, Oil, Leaf Powder, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), By Application (Cosmetics, Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, and Others), And By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.

According to the research study, the global Moringa Products Market was estimated at USD 5,000 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 8,400 Million by 2026. The global Moringa Products Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% from 2020 to 2027.

Global Moringa Products Market Growing Attributed To the Increasing Shift Of Consumers Towards Organic Medication And Growing Health Awareness Among People Creating A Demand For Nutritional Supplements

Moringa oleifera also is known as drumstick tree has antiviral, anti-inflammatory, antifungal, and anti-depressant properties and hence is used to make various products with medicinal properties. The tree is native to areas of India, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Pakistan and is mainly grown in tropical and subtropical regions. Various parts of the moringa tree such as bark, fruit, root, leaves, flowers, and seeds are used to make medicine and various products with health beneficial and medicinal properties. It is a fast-growing and drought-resistant tree full of minerals and supporting vitamins.

Browse through 28 Tables & 78 Figures spread over 195+ Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Moringa Products Market Size & Share 2020 Report: Industry Trends, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2026”.

Request Free Sample Report of Global Moringa Products Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/global-moringa-products-market-by-product-tea-seeds-867

Moringa tree cultivation is mainly concentrated in India and some parts of Africa. Hence global demand is fulfilled through export due to geographical limitations. The majority of moringa products are bought through online channels as the benefits of the moringa tree are not familiar with the people. Nevertheless, online channels provide various coupons and discounts which is driving internet users to buy via e-commerce platforms. Moringa tea latte and chocolate latte along with herbal tea was launched by Philippines Moringa and More Corporation as an initiative to enter the food and beverage industry and also to increase the adoption rate of moringa. Moringa tree cultivators are striving to develop a new cultivation method to increase the moringa leaves production. New Global Energy Inc. is one of such companies that is working on developing a new moringa cultivation method by experimenting on 1.2 million moringa trees and is anticipating to produce 390,000 pounds of moringa leaves yearly.

Manufacturers of moringa products are striving to offer moringa products in various forms in order to make them easy to consume. Moringa is a superfood, and its powdered dorm can be added to various food products to increase the nutritional value of food. The growing importance of breakfast is anticipated to increase demand for moringa products such as nutritional shakes, cereals, soups, smoothies, and snack bars hence driving the global market of moringa products.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/global-moringa-products-market-by-product-tea-seeds-867

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

Top Market Players

Some of the leading and top moringa products companies in the global moringa products market include Tropical Palm Herb Manufacturing, Ancient Greenfields, KuliKuli Foods, Grenera, Genius Nature Herbs Private Limited, Mother’s Farm, Earth Expo Company, Green India, Mother Hubs, Botanica Natural Products, MoSagri, Genius Nature Herbs, Green Earth Products Pvt. Ltd., Philippine Moringa & More Corporation, Marudhar Impex, Vyora Herbals Private Limited, Paritosh Herbals, Jailev International Trading Corporation, Veg India Exports, Aayuritz, Organic India, Moringa Connect, and Moringa Malawi among others.

To know an additional list of market players, request a sample report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/global-moringa-products-market-by-product-tea-seeds-867

Based on the product segment, the “leaf powder” category significantly directs the global moringa products market

In 2019, the leaf powder segment generated the largest revenue among all the moringa-based products and held the leading position in the global market. Moringa leaf powder is a key ingredient used in developing many skincare- and digestion-related medicines. Moreover, the moringa leaf powder has antibiotic and antibacterial properties, which help in restricting the growth of various pathogenic organisms. Owing to all the medicinal properties packed in the moringa leaf powder, the global demand for moringa products is anticipated to increase considerably during the forecast period.

Based on product, the global moringa products market can be segmented into tea, seeds, oil, leaf powder, and others, with the ‘leaf powder’ category having the leading market share of about 30 percent. On the basis of the distribution channel, the market is being bifurcated into online and offline. The ‘offline’ category has the leading market share however the ‘online’ category is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period. Based on the application, the market is segmented into dietary supplements, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others.

Browse the full “Moringa Products Market By Product (Tea, Seeds, Oil, Leaf Powder, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), By Application (Cosmetics, Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, and Others), And By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-moringa-products-market-by-product-tea-seeds-867

Regional Analysis: Moringa Products Market

In terms of geography, the Asia Pacific region held the leading market share of around 35 percent, and the North America region is anticipated to grow with the fastest CAGR in the forecast years among other regions such as North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa in the global moringa products market.

The Asia Pacific is projected to attain dominance in the global moringa products market throughout the study timeframe

The Asia Pacific has been directing the global moringa products market as India is the origin of moringa trees, the sole source of moringa ingredients and products. Throughout the region, India is the leading exporter of moringa seeds, moringa oil, moringa fruits, and moringa leaves. Besides this, the demand for moringa in American countries is anticipated to boom, owing to the remarkable shift towards a vegan diet.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/global-moringa-products-market-by-product-tea-seeds-867

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

This report segments the global moringa products market as follows:

Global Moringa Products Market: Product Segmentation Analysis

Tea

Seeds

Oil

Leaf Powder

Others

Global Moringa Products Market: Distribution Channel Segmentation Analysis

Offline

Online

Global Moringa Products Market: Application Segmentation Analysis

Cosmetics

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Related Reports:

Organic Food And Beverages Market, 2020-2026: https://www.fnfresearch.com/organic-food-and-beverages-market-by-organic-food-1322

Soy Protein Ingredients Market, 2020-2026: https://www.fnfresearch.com/soy-protein-ingredients-market-by-ingredient-type-soy-1245

Fiber Supplements Market, 2020-2026: https://www.fnfresearch.com/fiber-supplements-market-by-type-powder-and-tablets-1169

Dietary Supplements Market, 2020-2026: https://www.fnfresearch.com/dietary-supplements-market-by-type-vitamins-amino-acid-1155

Algae Protein Market, 2020-2026: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-algae-protein-market-by-product-spirulina-chlorella-1019

About Us:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds. Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Read Our Blogs: https://www.mobinfo.net | https://www.stuffonix.com

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

A 2108, Sargam,

Nanded City,

Sinhagad Road,

Pune 411041, India

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com