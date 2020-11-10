eGain Modernizes IVR Engagement with AI, Digital, and Analytics
/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), a leading customer engagement platform provider, today announced eGain Smart IVR™, an all-in-one solution to modernize IVR-based customer engagement.
The IVR “headache” in the smartphone age
According to a recent Accenture survey, 84% of consumers hate the IVR experience. Not surprising because most IVR systems are full of frustrating interaction loops, offer limited answers, and lack digital options. All this in a world where more than 80% of calls into IVR come from smartphones!
The eGain Smart IVR solution
eGain Smart IVR™ helps businesses instantly modernize their IVR estate with digital connectivity, AI solutions, and omnichannel analytics – all in one.
- Connect existing IVR estate to digital messaging and self-service options via the eGain Messaging Hub™ to support smartphone callers
- Solve customer queries consistently with AI-powered conversational guidance
Optimize omnichannel customer journeys with insights across IVR, contact center, digital journeys, and unified communications
“In addition to being widely-deployed technology,” said Sheila McGee-Smith, President & Principal Analyst, McGee-Smith Analytics, “IVR is also well understood, with clear benefits. eGain’s Smart IVR helps companies extend and build on those benefits, without the expense of completely replacing the existing self-service solution.”
“IVR is still a huge customer self-service channel for enterprises,” said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. “eGain SmartIVR will help businesses optimize IVR customer experience and offer digital self-service from IVR.”
About eGain
eGain customer engagement platform automates digital-first, omnichannel experiences across all touch points. Powered by AI, machine learning, knowledge and analytics, our top-rated software optimizes customer journeys with virtual assistance, messaging hub and desktop to serve customers, reduce cost and improve compliance. To learn more, visit www.eGain.com.
eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.
