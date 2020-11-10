BriaCell Announces Collaboration with the National Cancer Institute

BriaCell and National Cancer Institute to collaborate on Bria-OTS™, BriaCell’s off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy, as a treatment for cancer.

/EIN News/ -- BERKELEY, Calif., and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. ("BriaCell" or the "Company") (TSX-V:BCT) (OTCQB:BCTXF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, is pleased to announce a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with the National Cancer Institute (NCI, Center for Cancer Research), part of the National Institutes of Health, to develop novel off-the-shelf personalized therapeutics for cancer.

Specifically, BriaCell and the National Cancer Institute will work together to conduct pre-clinical studies to develop and test Bria-OTS™, BriaCell’s off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy, as a treatment for cancer to improve upon and broaden applicability of this therapeutic approach. BriaCell and NCI will use their combined expertise in tumor immunology, molecular biology and development of cellular therapies to design preclinical studies which are intended to trigger the immunologic pathways necessary to create potent immune responses against cancer in mouse models. The goal of the collaboration is to develop novel therapeutics for future clinical collaborations, allowing cancer patients to potentially benefit from potent and personalized cancer immunotherapy in the future.

The NCI research will be led by Jay A. Berzofsky, M.D., Ph.D., Chief of the Vaccine Branch, Center for Cancer Research. As Chief, Dr. Berzofsky oversees the NCI Vaccine Branch’s basic, translational, and clinical research in cancer and retroviral vaccines and immunotherapy.

Bria-OTS™ involves a simple saliva test to determine the HLA-type of individual patients with breast cancer who are being evaluated for possible treatment with this novel therapy. BriaCell foresees engineering only 15 unique HLA-types (molecules), collectively referred to as Bria-OTS™, to allow sufficient HLA coverage to be able to treat >99% of the population. BriaCell then anticipates treating each patient with the appropriate pre-manufactured Bria-OTS™ formulation based on the particular patient’s HLA-type, depending on the outcome of the proposed preclinical studies.

About BriaCell

BriaCell is an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company developing targeted and effective approaches for the management of cancer.

For additional information on BriaCell, please visit: https://briacell.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation (also known as "forward-looking statements") which are subject to known and unknown risks relevant to the Company in particular and to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries in general, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. These risks are more fully described in the Company's public filings available at www.sedar.com .

These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, BriaCell’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions. Such forward-looking statements reflect BriaCell's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what BriaCell believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information

For further information, please contact:

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.:

William V. Williams, MD

President & CEO

Phone: 1-888-485-6340

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.:

Farrah Dean

Manager, Corporate Development

Email: farrah@BriaCell.com

Phone: 1-888-485-6340