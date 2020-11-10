Mattamy Homes donates to Habitat GTA to increase affordable housing in Toronto

Mattamy Homes and The Biddington Group fund two homes for families through Habitat for Humanity GTA

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The growing need for new affordable housing solutions remains a long-standing issue in the City of Toronto. To help more families realize the strength and stability of owning a home of their own, Mattamy Homes and The Biddington Group are making a $1 million contribution to Habitat for Humanity Greater Toronto Area, which Habitat GTA will use to build two-family sized housing units in Toronto.

“Partnerships between Habitat for Humanity GTA and developers are a proven strategy to create more affordable housing in Toronto’s heated housing market, and at the same time, build inclusive, mixed-income communities, which our city desperately needs,” said Ene Underwood, CEO, Habitat for Humanity GTA. “The Mattamy Homes and The Biddington Group partnership with us is another demonstration of how the development community can partner with non-profit housing organizations to create new affordable homeownership solutions and stronger communities.”

Habitat for Humanity GTA and Mattamy Homes worked collaboratively on the deal, which can be viewed as a precedent for future partnerships with developers.

“We are proud to partner with Habitat for Humanity GTA to help them in their mission of making the dream of homeownership possible for hard-working families,” said Chris Strzemieczny, General Manager of Mattamy’s High Rise Division. “At Mattamy we recognize the importance of community to our business and in our society, and we truly believe that it’s important for us to be part of, and give back to, the communities in which we develop and build. Habitat for Humanity is such a key part of bringing communities together, and we’re pleased to support them.”

Qualified Habitat partner families are expected to move into their homes in October 2021. The affordable mortgage on the units will be structured so that when Habitat homeowners eventually sell, Habitat for Humanity GTA can buy back the homes, keeping them affordable from one family to the next.

About Habitat for Humanity GTA

Habitat for Humanity Greater Toronto Area is a local nonprofit housing organization with a global vision of a world where everyone has a safe and decent place to live. We mobilize communities to help working, lower-income families build strength, stability and self-reliance through affordable homeownership. With the help of volunteers, donors, and community partners; we provide a solid foundation for better, healthier lives for families in the GTA. Since 1988, Habitat GTA has built 22 new communities, providing a hand up to more than 450 families so parents and children can have a safe, decent and affordable place to call home. To learn more, visit habitatgta.ca

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 40-plus years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeo wnership. In the United States, the company is represented in 10 markets – Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

About The Biddington Group

The Biddington Group of companies is a respected, multigenerational family-owned achievement dating back to the early 1960s. Its dedication to innovate, to produce quality workmanship, and to provide continued service is praiseworthy and has left an indelible mark in the construction industry. From luxurious single-family homes to planned high-rise complexes, Biddington has been a leader in creating livable and affordable communities.

Today, in addition to its home building division, Biddington, through various subsidiaries, owns and manages an extensive portfolio of more than two million square foot feet of industrial, commercial and residential holdings.

The company continues to be involved in a variety of joint venture partnerships, developing successful projects with other respected Canadian builders.

-30-

Noah Kravitz Habitat for Humanity Greater Toronto Area 6478286171 Noah.kravitz@habitatgta.ca Brent Carey Mattamy Asset Management Brent.carey@mattamycorp.com