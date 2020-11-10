Bay Street Diary and India Network Announce $100 Million Fund for Entrepreneurs in Canada and India

Digital incubator enters joint venture with India Network to advance and strengthen global entrepreneurship

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Ontario, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bay Street Diary, Canada’s startup accelerator and company behind the engaging entrepreneurial videos and podcast for young Canadian business owners, is pleased to announce it is launching a US$100 million fund to foster, promote and advance business startups and entrepreneurship in Canada and India.

The Indo-Canada Partnership Fund comes in collaboration with a strategic joint venture between Bay Street Diary and India Network to promote entrepreneurship worldwide and provide entrepreneurs with a valuable bridge across Canada and India.

“We want to celebrate entrepreneurship across the globe,” says Suneet Oberoi, Co-founder of Bay Street Diary. “We understand what it takes to come out of your comfort zone and prove yourself in the market. Success or failure does not matter. What matters is the approach and dedication in your journey, turning all odds in your favour. We are extremely proud to extend our resources and support to entrepreneurs who have a focused approach towards their goals.”

Bay Street Diary will invest broadly in entrepreneurs across all business stages and sectors by providing access to strategic guidance, growth capital, lucrative partnerships, and advisory from a robust network of business leaders from across the globe. The company has also invested in Kocean Edutech Private Limited of India to offer entrepreneurs a platform for skill learning and enhancement opportunities in areas that best align with their business trajectory.

“Together, Suneet and I are optimistic about building this network on the ground in Bharat and Canada at the same time,” says Rahul Narvekar, Founder & CEO, India Network. “I believe both countries can benefit from this partnership and I hope post-pandemic we can take lots of young startup founders to Canada for a learning experience.”

Bay Street Diary’s primary mission is to celebrate entrepreneurship and help entrepreneurs and businesses reach their goals. By combining the deep relationships of its expert team with the vast reach of the India Network, Bay Street Diary will offer entrepreneurs unique access to new and exciting markets and opportunities.

Bay Street Diary has a long history of embracing startups and helping businesses achieve global scale. By partnering with India Network to form a venture capital fund, Bay Street Diary deepens its commitment to create a new ecosystem of resources for entrepreneurs.

The Indo-Canada Partnership Fund is anticipated to officially launch by the summer of 2021 and begin deploying capital as early as fall 2021. To learn more about Bay Street Diary and the Indo-Canada Partnership Fund, visit www.baystreetdiary.com or email neetu@baystreetdiary.com.

About Bay Street Diary

Bay Street Diary, an initiative of serial entrepreneurs Suneet Oberoi and Neetu Oberoi with Anna Yu and Ritesh Malik on the advisory board, is a reliable platform for business owners and entrepreneurs. Their vision is to share their abundance of knowledge accumulated from seasoned and successful entrepreneurs through video & podcast interviews, blogs and partnership opportunities. Canada has become an exceptional place to start and grow a new business and Bay Street Diary is quickly becoming the most reliable place to learn how to do it successfully. Understanding what it takes to execute ideas and various challenges faced by entrepreneurs at all levels, their mission is to help businesses and entrepreneurs succeed. By exposing them to the best knowledge and experience of the industry, they help businesses and entrepreneurs succeed in their ventures. With a team of professionals to help entrepreneurs and business owners overcome day-to-day hurdles, Bay Street Diary offers the below services: • Professional Strategic Guidance • Raising Growth Capital • Business Development • Providing Analytical Insight • Global Networking • Helping Businesses on their Path to Commercialization

About India Network

The India Network spearheaded by Rahul Narvekar with Angel Investors like Narendra Firodia & Jital Shah - is a platform for people from across the Start-up spectrum to connect, with high focus on tier 2/ 3/ 4 /5 cities. A network where you can connect, collaborate and co-create, for we believe ‘Geography and language must not be a constraint for anyone to succeed and grow’. And not just entrepreneurs, this platform is also for mavericks, aspiring entrepreneurs, freelancers, artisans and students. Enabling the Start-up ecosystem as we connect them to Mentors and Investors across the country as also hosting business owners and influencers forming an integral part of our dynamic community. As a curated community of people who are positive, hungry for learning, helping the community, and wanting to make a dent in the universe.

