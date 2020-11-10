Just Two Weeks to go until QinetiQ’s Free Webinar on ‘Red Teaming – Hacking (Organisations) From The Hotel’
In two weeks’ time, QinetiQ’s expert security health check team will host a free webinar to explore how a red teaming exercise can benefit an organisationLONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QinetiQ is a company of scientists and engineers who offer world-class expertise in advice, services and innovative technology-based products, using their depth of experience, unique science and engineering expertise to equip customers with powerful solutions to their most pressing challenges.
QinetiQ’s Security Health Check Team are one of the world’s longest established Penetration Testing teams with a wealth of experience, and they will be sharing this in a free, 1-hour webinar in just two weeks’ time. The webinar, ‘Red Teaming – Hacking (Organisations) from the Hotel,’ will take place on 25th November at 11am GMT.
Many companies may already have experience with the security vulnerabilities associated with remote working, but the pandemic-induced surge of remote workers may have challenged even the most prepared organisations.
By simulating a realistic threat scenario, Red Teaming can help you test your organisation’s resilience by identifying vulnerabilities in the technology you use, business processes and user behaviour.
With this in mind, the free webinar will delve into what Red Teaming is, how it can benefit an organisation, the impact of COVID-19 on Red Teaming, and much more.
Interested parties can get their free ticket for the webinar at http://www.red-teaming-webinar.com/EINpr2
Attendees will learn:
• What is Red Teaming?
• Why would you want to carry out a Red Teaming exercise on your organisation?
• Red teaming war stories
• The impact of Covid-19 on red teaming
• Selecting and buying a Red Team exercise
The webinar will be hosted by:
James Mason, Enterprise Cyber Security Services, QinetiQ: James began working in information security in 2013 for a global defence organisation, where alongside the penetration testing and red team sales lead, he helped lead the strategic development and delivery for full-spectrum red teaming exercises. James joins us from Enterprise Cyber at QinetiQ where he continues to work closely with our world’s longest established, dedicated pen testing team and red team, as well as QinetiQ’s wider Enterprise Cyber Security Services portfolio.
A Senior Security Specialist, QinetiQ: Senior Security Specialist, Team Leader and a member of QinetiQ’s Security Health Check (SHC) Red Team. He has tested some of the UK’s largest firms across retail, finance, defence and government, while employing SHC’s cutting edge Red Team methodology.
Date: 25th November 2020
Time: 11am GMT
Website: http://www.red-teaming-webinar.com/EINpr2
