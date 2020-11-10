Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Suspects Sought in a Defacing Private/Public Property Offense: 5400 Block of 5th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to a Defacing Private/Public Property offense that occurred on Saturday, October 31, 2020, in the 5400 block of 5th Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 1:37 pm, members of the Fourth District responded to the listed location for the report of vandalism. Upon arrival, members discovered that suspects used spray paint to deface a structure.

 

On Saturday, October 31, 2020, a 21 year-old adult male, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Defacing Public/Private Property.

 

Additional suspects were captured by a camera and can be seen in the photos below:

 

 

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for this offense.

