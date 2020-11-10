SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Barr Law Group Investigating ZM, CBLI, BSTC, QSR; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National law firm Barr Law Group is investigating Zoom Video Communications, Inc., Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., and Restaurant Brands International. Shareholders are encouraged to contact leo@barrlaw.com or call (619) 400-4966.



Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law by the company's officers and directors. Investors filed a class action complaint against the company for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. According to the complaint, the company misled investors about its security capabilities, including end-to-end encryption.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Cleveland BioLabs' merger with Cytocom, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Cleveland BioLabs stockholders are expected to own approximately 39% of the combined company, with Cytocom shareholders expected to own 61%.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: BSTC) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to BioSpecifics Technologies' agreement to be acquired by Endo International plc for $88.50 per share.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE: QSR) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law by the company's officers and directors. Investors filed a class action complaint against the company for alleged violations of the Securities Act of 1933 pursuant to its secondary offerings in August and September 2019. According to the complaint, Restaurant Brands offered 24 million shares at $73.50 per share in its August offering, which gave the controlling stockholders $1.8 billion in proceeds and reduced their stake in the Company from 41% to 36%. In the September offering, the controlling stockholders sold more than 16 million shares at $75.10 each for another $1.3 billion in proceeds. The complaint alleges that the registration statements in support of the offerings were misleading.

