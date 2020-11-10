WireWheel Announces Open Registration for the Free, Virtual SPOKES Privacy Conference on December 2, 2020

The conference’s aim is to help attendees better understand the state of U.S. privacy in the new administration and gain the resources necessary to address the latest privacy, security and third-party risk challenges

/EIN News/ -- ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WireWheel, a leading provider of data privacy management solutions, today announced open registration for SPOKES Privacy Conference 2020. This free, virtual conference will be held on Wednesday, Dec 2, 2020, for all members of the privacy community to examine the state of U.S. privacy in the new administration and gain the resources necessary to address today’s top privacy topics and challenges. Register here https://wirewheel.io/spokes-privacy-conference/ to attend.

“SPOKES brings diverse perspectives of global policy leaders and practitioners on the cutting edge of privacy operations together on the same virtual stage,” said Justin Antonipillai, founder and CEO of WireWheel. “Privacy, IT and business leaders struggling to keep up with the rapidly changing privacy landscape will gain insights into the future of privacy, as well as practical advice to meet both legal and customer expectations.”

SPOKES Privacy Conference is a conference where some of the brightest minds in privacy will come together for discussions, debate, education and networking. Conference topics include:

Tech Policy: 2020 U.S. Election and Worldwide Privacy Legislation

Consumer Preferences and Behaviors on Data Privacy

Impact of Privacy Regulations on MarTech and AdTech

The first SPOKES Privacy Conference was held in June 2020 with more than 30 high caliber speakers and 1500 attendees. Justin Antonipillai hosted the event and moderated sessions with some of the leading global privacy thought leaders, including Helen Dixon, the Commissioner for Data Protection at Data Protection Commission Ireland; Julie Brill, Chief Privacy Officer at Microsoft; Jamie Raskin, Chief Privacy Officer United States Congressman Representing Maryland’s 8th District; Keith Enright, Chief Privacy Officer at Google; Ruby Zefo, Chief Privacy Officer at Uber; Bruno Gencarelli, Head of the International Data Transfers and Protection Unit at the European Commission; Charlie Savage, Washington Correspondent at The New York Times, and many more.

Visit https://wirewheel.io/spokes-virtual-event-2020/ to view on-demand sessions from SPOKES Privacy Conference - June 2020. Topics include: COVID-19 and the New Normal for Privacy, Current State of CCPA and GDPR, Privacy and Marketing, National Security and the Digital Revolution, and more.

About WireWheel

Based in Arlington, VA, WireWheel’s intuitive privacy management SaaS platform delivers privacy programs at scale, enabling collaboration and leveraging integrations into cloud infrastructure and on-premises and cloud data stores. With WireWheel, organizations can support all phases of a privacy management program–including collaboration and vendor risk management–and more effectively comply with privacy regulations around the world, including the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). Learn more at wirewheel.io.

Alexandre Heupel WireWheel (303) 440-8886 alexandre@wirewheel.io