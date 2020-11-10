Aurora Mobile Enters into Strategic Partnership with Moji Weather to Accelerate User and Platform Growth

/EIN News/ -- SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Beijing Moji Fengyun Technology Co., Ltd. ("Moji Weather"), a leading weather service platform in China, to enhance push notification services and accelerate user growth.



The partnership will leverage Aurora Mobile’s industry-leading technical capabilities and years of expertise in the mobile developer services sector, and will allow the Company to provide Moji Weather with stable, efficient, secure, and intelligent push services that optimize user experience, increase user engagement and retention, and promote a mutually beneficial relationship for Moji Weather and its users. This cooperation demonstrates the industry-wide acclaim and trust that Aurora Mobile commands for the robust technical capabilities and services it offers to leading weather service platforms in China.

Founded in 2010, Moji Weather is China’s leading weather service platform that has a vision of becoming the world's leading meteorological service company and a mission of empowering the world by meteorology. To date, Moji Weather boasts approximately 650 million global users and monthly active users (“MAU”) of 147 million, covering around 70% of the active users of weather applications in China. In addition, Moji Weather also provides weather service solutions to government agencies and enterprises across a wide range of industries, including aviation, expressways, internet of vehicles, logistics, smart homes, agriculture and insurance. In particular, Moji Weather has become the weather service partner for Ping An, Meituan, Ele.me, Spring Airlines and Haier as well as a number of key national sports events.

As a leading mobile developer service provider in China, Aurora Mobile continues to execute its "APP developer-centric" strategy. Iterative technology and product improvements are deployed with a clear focus on mobile developers’ increasing demand for mobile operations, business growth and monetization. Since its inception almost a decade ago, Aurora Mobile has been deeply exploring in the mobile development sector and successively launched a series of services including push notifications, one-key authentication, instant messaging, statistics and analytics services. In order to help developers optimize user experience and monetize APP traffic efficiently, the Company recently introduced “JG Alliance” service, which integrates innovative and more effective forms of advertising such as popular in-app advertising, short-form video streaming and interactive advertising. This combination greatly improves user stickiness and efficiently helps monetization as it provides more interactive advertising with more interesting content tailored to users’ needs.

Going forward, Aurora Mobile will continue to embrace innovative development and empower mobile APP developers with strong capabilities in product development, operations and technology iteration. Aurora Mobile will further explore other strategic partnerships to help them grow and improve operational and monetization efficiency.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. Aurora Mobile is committed to providing efficient and stable push notification, one-click verification, and traffic monetization services to help developers improve operational efficiency, grow and monetize. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile's vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SaaS-model; its ability maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

